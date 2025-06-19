Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
IndiGo flight enroute to Leh returns to Delhi due to technical snag

ByHT News Desk
Jun 19, 2025 11:17 AM IST

Delhi-Leh Air India Flight: The A320 aircraft, from Delhi to Leh, returned to the national capital after being airborne for over two hours.

An IndiGo flight, enroute to Leh from Delhi, returned to IGI airport on Thursday due to a technical snag. 

An IndiGo Delhi-Leh flight returns due to technical snag on Thursday.(ANI Grab)
An IndiGo Delhi-Leh flight returns due to technical snag on Thursday.(ANI Grab)

The A320 aircraft returned to the national capital after being airborne for over two hours, according to flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

The flight returned to Delhi and the aircraft is undergoing necessary maintenance before resuming operations.

"IndiGo flight 6E 2006 operating from Delhi to Leh on 19 June 2025, returned to origin due to a technical issue which caused operational restrictions to land in Leh. As per procedures, the pilot returned back to Delhi," an Indigo spokesperson said in a statement.

Read More: ‘IndiGo flight from Delhi landed in Raipur but door didn’t open for 30 minutes’

The airliner further said that an alternative aircraft has been arranged to ensure that passengers are flown to Leh without further delay.

In a separate incident, a SpiceJet flight enroute to Tirupati from Hyderabad returned to the city on Thursday shortly after takeoff due to a snag.

Flight SG 2696 took off from Hyderabad at 6.19 am and was expected to land in Tirupati at 7.40 am. However, it returned to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport shortly after takeoff.

On Wednesday, the passengers of Delhi-Raipur IndiGo flight were briefly stuck inside the aircraft for around 40 minutes.

An IndiGo spokesperson later said the passengers experienced a delay in opening the aircraft door due to a minor technical issue.

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and Raipur mayor Meenal Choubey were among the passengers on the flight.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / IndiGo flight enroute to Leh returns to Delhi due to technical snag
