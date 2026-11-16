IndiGo flight returns to Pune after landing gear malfunction, fliers safe

An IndiGo flight from Pune to Guwahati was forced to return to its base on Sunday morning after its landing gear (undercarriage) failed to retract after take-off and remained extended, according to an official statement from Pune International Airport.

India News

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All 192 people on board, including passengers and crew members, were safe, and no injuries were reported, said Santosh Dhoke, director, Pune Airport.

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According to the statement issued by the Pune Airport Director, flight 6E 0623 (VT-IZE) reported a technical issue shortly after take-off at 7.30 am. The pilot informed Air Traffic Control (ATC) that the aircraft’s landing gear had failed to retract and remained in the extended position.

“The Indian Air Force (IAF) declared a full emergency, following which all prescribed emergency response procedures were promptly activated. Fire services, ambulance services and other emergency response teams were placed on high alert to ensure the safety of passengers and crew,” Pune airport’s statement read.

The aircraft landed safely at 9.04 am following the activation of emergency response procedures.

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{{^usCountry}} “All 192 passengers and crew members are safe, and no injuries have been reported,” the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “All 192 passengers and crew members are safe, and no injuries have been reported,” the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

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The emergency, the statement said, was withdrawn after confirmation of the aircraft’s safe and normal status was confirmed. “ ATC declared the Full Emergency withdrawn at 0910 hrs. All passengers were safe and no injuries were reported,” the statement read.

The aircraft was subsequently instructed to conduct a low pass over the runway to allow a visual assessment of its landing gear before attempting to land. Following the inspection, the aircraft landed safely at 9.04 am, the statement added.

An airport official said that, upon landing, the aircraft, as per emergency response procedures, was escorted to bay number 7 by three fire-fighting vehicles and two ambulances.

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The airline said that it was taking all possible measures to minimise passenger inconvenience, including offering regular updates, meals and refreshments, alternate flight options and refunds, as applicable.

“IndiGo flight 6E 623, operating from Pune to Guwahati on 15 November 2026, returned to origin and landed safely at the Pune International Airport after a technical snag was detected shortly after take-off. In line with standard operating procedures, all relevant authorities were immediately informed. The aircraft is undergoing maintenance checks and will resume operations after securing necessary clearances. An alternate aircraft has been arranged promptly to operate the flight,” the IndiGo statement read.

“Pune Airport authorities, in close coordination with the Indian Air Force, ATC, IndiGo and other emergency response agencies, ensured a prompt, coordinated and effective response. The entire operation was conducted in accordance with established emergency response procedures, with the highest priority accorded to the safety and security of passengers and crew,” the airport said.

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An alternate flight has been arranged by the airlines for 1.30 pm today for the passengers, Dhoke said. The flight then took off around 2pm and landed in Guwahati around 5pm, people aware of the development said.