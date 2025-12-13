IndiGo flight status live updates: Disruptions subside as airline operates over 2,000 flights

Live

IndiGo flight status live updates: IndiGo flight disruptions started on December 2 and peaked on December 5 when over 1,600 flights were cancelled.

IndiGo flight status live updates: IndiGo flight operations are seemingly getting back on track as on Friday, the airline said that it operated over 2,050 flights and that the operations have stabilised since Tuesday, December 9. It also said that its network is connected in all 138 destinations that the airline operates in. Later, the airline said that it is in the process of identifying flights were passengers were “severely impacted” and stranded at airports between December 3-5 and that it will reach out to such passengers in January to compensate them. “Our goal is to make this process as transparent, easy, and hassle-free as possible for you. We will be providing compensation which, in our current estimation, will be in excess of 500 crores to customers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of departure time and/or to customers severely stranded at certain airports,” IndiGo said. The airline also announced an independent review and assessment of its flight disruptions and what led to it and roped in Chief Aviation Advisors LLC, led by Captain John Illson, a veteran aviation expert, for the same. “The objective is to conduct an independent root cause analysis of the recent operational disruption, besides opportunities for improvement,” the airline said. Meanwhile, in a major move amid the ongoing IndiGo flight cancellation crisis, aviation regulator DGCA on Friday suspended four flight operations inspectors in connection with the recent flight disruptions. IndiGo flight crisis | Key points The flight operations of one of India's biggest airlines started disrupting on December 2 and peaked on December 5 with thousands of flights cancelled and airports across India flooded with stranded passengers and unclaimed baggage.

Responding to the crisis, the airline's chairman Vikram Singh Mehta issued a video statement on Wednesday and dismissed the allegations including that they “engineered the crisis” and “tried to influence government rules".

Between December 1 and 9, IndiGo cancelled 4,290 domestic flights, while it scrapped only 64 international flights, according to the data submitted by the airline to the government, which HT has reviewed.

On Friday, IndiGo said that most of the passengers had been given refunds, and the remaining ones would “reflect shortly.” The carrier said it would identify “severely” affected passengers and reach out to them in January for compensation.

