IndiGo flight status live updates: Disruptions subside as airline operates over 2,000 flights
IndiGo flight status live updates: In a major move amid the ongoing IndiGo flight cancellation crisis, aviation regulator DGCA on Friday suspended four flight operations inspectors in connection with the recent flight disruptions.
IndiGo flight status live updates: IndiGo flight operations are seemingly getting back on track as on Friday, the airline said that it operated over 2,050 flights and that the operations have stabilised since Tuesday, December 9. It also said that its network is connected in all 138 destinations that the airline operates in....Read More
Later, the airline said that it is in the process of identifying flights were passengers were “severely impacted” and stranded at airports between December 3-5 and that it will reach out to such passengers in January to compensate them.
“Our goal is to make this process as transparent, easy, and hassle-free as possible for you. We will be providing compensation which, in our current estimation, will be in excess of 500 crores to customers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of departure time and/or to customers severely stranded at certain airports,” IndiGo said.
The airline also announced an independent review and assessment of its flight disruptions and what led to it and roped in Chief Aviation Advisors LLC, led by Captain John Illson, a veteran aviation expert, for the same.
“The objective is to conduct an independent root cause analysis of the recent operational disruption, besides opportunities for improvement,” the airline said.
IndiGo flight crisis | Key points
- The flight operations of one of India's biggest airlines started disrupting on December 2 and peaked on December 5 with thousands of flights cancelled and airports across India flooded with stranded passengers and unclaimed baggage.
- Responding to the crisis, the airline's chairman Vikram Singh Mehta issued a video statement on Wednesday and dismissed the allegations including that they “engineered the crisis” and “tried to influence government rules".
- Between December 1 and 9, IndiGo cancelled 4,290 domestic flights, while it scrapped only 64 international flights, according to the data submitted by the airline to the government, which HT has reviewed.
- On Friday, IndiGo said that most of the passengers had been given refunds, and the remaining ones would “reflect shortly.” The carrier said it would identify “severely” affected passengers and reach out to them in January for compensation.
IndiGo flight status live updates: IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers appeared before aviation watchdog DGCA's panel that is probing the airline's flght disruptions for the second day straight on Friday, reported news agency PTI.
The regulator's high-level probe panel on Friday grilled Elbers and airline's Chief Operating Officer and Accountable Manager Isidro Porqueras for many hours, the report said.
IndiGo flight status live updates: IndiGo was slapped with a penalty of nearly ₹59 crore in relation to GST and the airline will contest the order, reported news agency PTI on Friday. The Additional Commissioner of CGST, Delhi South Commissionerate, has imposed the penalty of ₹58,74,99,439 on the airline for the financial year 2020-21.
IndiGo flight status live updates: IndiGo roped in Chief Aviation Advisors LLC, led by Captain John Illson, a veteran aviation expert, for an independent review and assessment of its flight disruptions and what led to it.
IndiGo flight status live updates: Delhi high court judge Shail Jain on Friday recused herself from hearing IndiGo’s petition seeking a refund of over ₹900 crore in customs duty paid on aircraft engines and parts re-imported into India after being repaired abroad.
The matter was listed before a bench of justices Prathiba M Singh and Shail Jain, justice Jain recused from hearing since her son works as a pilot in IndiGo.
“List before a bench of which one of us (justice Shail Jain) is not a member, subject to orders of the Chief Justice,” the court said in its order.
The matter will now come up before another bench, likely on December 19. Read more.
IndiGo flight status live updates: On Friday, IndiGo said it operated over 2,000 flights. The airline has resumed its operations across its 138 destinations, with its "on-time performance" being consistently normal “as per IndiGo standards.”
IndiGo flight status live updates: In a statement released on Friday, IndiGo said that it will reach out passengers who were “severely impacted” and stranded at airports between December 3-5 in January to compensate them.
“Our goal is to make this process as transparent, easy, and hassle-free as possible for you. We will be providing compensation which, in our current estimation, will be in excess of 500 crores to customers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of departure time and/or to customers severely stranded at certain airports,” the airline said.