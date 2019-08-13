e-paper
Tuesday, Aug 13, 2019

IndiGo Nagpur-Delhi flight with Gadkari on board aborted due to ‘serious error’

IndiGo flight 6E 636 from Nagpur to Delhi returned to taxiway from runway, after the aircraft detected serious error and the pilot decided to abort the take-off, the agency reported.

HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An IndiGo flight with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on board had to be aborted at the last minute due to a ‘serious error’, reports new agency ANI.
All passengers were de-boarded. Details are awaited.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 10:15 IST

