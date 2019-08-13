IndiGo Nagpur-Delhi flight with Gadkari on board aborted due to ‘serious error’

india

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 10:18 IST

An IndiGo flight with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on board had to be aborted at the last minute due to a ‘serious error’, reports new agency ANI.

IndiGo flight 6E 636 from Nagpur to Delhi returned to taxiway from runway, after the aircraft detected serious error and the pilot decided to abort the take-off, the agency reported.

All passengers were de-boarded. Details are awaited.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 10:15 IST