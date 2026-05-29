IndiGo posts ₹2,536.9 crore loss in March quarter of FY26

The country's largest airline IndiGo on Friday reported a loss of ₹2,536.9 crore in the three months ended March 2026 on challenging operating conditions, rupee depreciation and other factors. IndiGo flight (HT_PRINT)

The airline had a profit of ₹3,067.5 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income in the fourth quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal rose over 3 per cent to ₹23,830.7 crore from ₹23,097.5 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a release.

"Exceptionally sharp rupee depreciation, changes in labour laws and a challenging operating environment offset the operational profit and the company reported a net loss of ₹23,936 million," the release said.

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IndiGo MD Rahul Bhatia said FY26 was marked by an exceptionally challenging operating environment, which materially impacted its profitability.

"During the year, our capacity grew by 9.5 per cent, and total income increased by over 6 per cent. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange and exceptional items, IndiGo delivered a profit of ₹75 billion," he said.

The airline's domestic market share stood at 63.3 per cent in March.

Shares of IndiGo fell 3.27 per cent to close at ₹4,418.40 apiece on the BSE.