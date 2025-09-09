Indore BJP mayor’s son targets central policies; CM Mohan Yadav applauds him

A debate competition at Devi Ahilya University in Indore became the stage for a striking political moment when Sanghamitra Bhargava, son of mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, launched a fierce critique of central government policies. Sanghamitra Bhargava speaking during a debate competition at Devi Ahilya University in Indore.(Videograb)

Assigned the role of the Opposition, he spoke in the presence of not only his father, a BJP leader, but also Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav, The Indian Express reported.

Choosing the bullet train project as his first target, Sanghamitra said, “Crores of rupees have been spent, there have been scams in land acquisition, but the bullet train couldn’t move beyond the government’s PowerPoint presentation.”

The speech immediately resonated outside the campus walls. Congress leaders were quick to highlight it, with former chief minister Digvijaya Singh describing Sanghamitra as an “impressive speaker” in a social media post, the report added.

Inside the auditorium, all eyes turned to chief minister Mohan Yadav when he took the microphone later. Far from being upset, he welcomed the intervention, calling for applause and observing that Sanghamitra had spoken “fearlessly” on the subject given to him.

The mayor’s son, however, did not limit himself to the bullet train. He questioned the much-publicised “Kavach” technology, projected as a safety shield for railways.

Despite such claims, he said, more than 20,000 people had died in railway accidents in the last decade. “When a train derails, not only do the coaches break, but a mother’s lap becomes empty, a child’s future sinks into darkness, and an old father’s last hope is snatched away,” he declared.

He went on to remind the government of its commitment to transform 400 railway stations into airport-like hubs. “Only 20 have been developed,” he said, pointing to the gap between promise and performance.

His father, Pushyamitra Bhargava, has built his political career as a disciplined and reliable BJP face, known for championing Indore’s image as “India’s cleanest city” while pushing civic projects, digital governance, and smart city schemes.

Asked about his son’s fiery remarks, the mayor dismissed any hint of discord. “These were his own views. He spoke both for and against. The organisers rewarded him for his performance. The Congress, as always, mistakes sports for politics and politics for sports,” he said.

Chief Minister Yadav also sought to defuse any controversy. “I will give a big round of applause to my nephew (Sanghamitra)… The way he has put forth his views fearlessly…” he said, adding that there was nothing improper in the remarks.