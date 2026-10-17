Indore BJP official booked under POCSO for misbehaving with girl at Garba venue

BJP mandal president Kamal Chauhan, who allegedly pushed and misbehaved with a 15-year-old girl at a Garba venue, was booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and molestation charges in Indore on Saturday.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, following which police took cognizanc and recorded the girl's statement and registered an FIR against Chauhan. (Photo for representation) (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times/Representational)

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Chauhan is a supporter of MLA Ramesh Mendola. He was assigned duty to manage arrangements at the Garba venue at Kankeshwari Ground in Indore.

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The party has also taken cognizance after the video of the incident went viral and served a show cause notice. The party state president Hemant Khandelwal asked him to reply within three days.

Heeranagar town inspector KK Sharma said the minor girl from Khatipura had filed complaint against Kamal Chauhan.

“On Thursday night, the girl had gone to watch Garba. Her elder sister was performing Garba and when she went to give her a pass, Kamal picked up an argument and pushed her out aggressively. The entire incident happened in front of the girl's family members,” said the TI.

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{{^usCountry}} A video of it went viral on social media. Taking cognizance, police on Saturday recorded the girl's statement and registered an FIR against Chauhan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A video of it went viral on social media. Taking cognizance, police on Saturday recorded the girl's statement and registered an FIR against Chauhan. {{/usCountry}}

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However, Chauhan said his intention was not to misbehave with the girl. “It happened while managing the pandal after argument heated up with the family for taking entry with pass.”