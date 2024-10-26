Indore police's ‘Yamraj’, Jawahar Singh, dies in accident while tending cow

Indore Police’s ‘Yamraj,’ head constable Jawahar Singh Yadav, has died after an electric shock while caring for his cow, which also died in the incident. Police head constable Jawahar Singh Yadav, known as 'Yamraj', dies in tragic electric shock.(Facebook)

Yadav became famous during the COVID-19 pandemic for dressing as Yamraj, the Hindu god of death, to spread awareness, urging people to stay home and get vaccinated.

He also wore the Yamraj costume in campaigns to remind two-wheeler riders to wear helmets, making him a familiar figure, with his photos and videos going viral on social media platforms.

Yadav was tending his cow when mishap occurred

At the time of his death, Yadav was posted with the Crime Branch. He kept a cow in a small enclosure near his home, where the incident happened Friday morning while he was bathing the cow, India TV reported. HT cannot independently verify this information

A passerby noticed him unconscious and called the police. He was taken to Choithram Hospital, where he was declared dead. His body has been sent for post-mortem, and the Juni Indore Police are investigating.

In another incident, four people were killed, and three others injured in a collision between an SUV and an oil tanker in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Friday, police said. The victims were returning to Indore from a pilgrimage in Ajmer, Rajasthan, when the accident occurred, Khachrod police station officer Dhansingh Nalvaya told reporters.

The crash took place near Bedavanya village on the Jaora-Nagda road, about 50 km from the district headquarters. The injured were taken to Indore for advanced treatment, Nalvaya said.

Police have registered a case against the tanker driver, who fled the scene after the accident.