2 NEET aspirants among 4 killed in different road mishaps

Two bike-borne NEET aspirants were among four persons killed and six others injured in two separate road accidents across Jammu region since Tuesday night, said officials. In another road mishap, that took place on Wednesday afternoon, two persons were killed and over a dozen injured after a cab, they were travelling in, plunged into a deep gorge in Kishtwar district. (HT Photo)

In an accident that took place around 10 pm on Tuesday night, two young NEET aspirants, both cousins, were crushed to death by a speeding truck on Sidhra Bridge on Jammu-Sidhra bye-pass, said police.

The deceased were identified as Towheed Ahmed Wani, aged around 20 years, of Kotranka in Rajouri district and Mehrun-Nissa, 19, of Bhaderwah.

“Towheed was riding the bike and Mehrun Nissa was at the pillion seat. Their two-wheeler reportedly skidded on Sidhra Bridge over Tawi River and a truck coming from rear crushed them resulting in their death,” said Sidhra police post incharge ASI Rohit Manhas.

“Both of them were relatives and were pursuing NEET coaching in Jammu and had been putting up in Bhatindi,” said the official.

However, the officer informed that there was no eye-witness to the accident.

It has been reliably learnt that the stretch, where the accident happened, was not lit despite being part of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway project.

The truck driver Neel Kumar Pal, son of Lal Chander Pal of Uttar Pradesh was arrested and truck was seized, the officials added.

A case under section 281 (rash driving) and 106 (death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the truck driver.

Two killed as car plunges into gorge

In another road mishap, that took place on Wednesday afternoon, two persons were killed and over a dozen injured after a cab, they were travelling in, plunged into a deep gorge in Kishtwar district.

The accident occurred near Chasti Padder area around 2.50 pm.

“A Tata Sumo (JK17- 7378), on its way from Chasoti towards Gulabgarh Padder skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge resulting in death of two people and wounding six others,” said a police officer.

The injured were shifted to sub-district hospital, Atholi Padder, for treatment.

The deceased were identified as Akshay Kumar, son of Bansi Lal and Parveen Kumar, son of Bal Krishan, both residents of Chasoti.

The injured were identified as Shrikant, son of Roshan Lal; Akshay Kumar, son of Mast Ram; Pawan Singh, son of Hari Krishan; Kuldeep Singh, son of Daljeet Singh; Jewan Singh, son of Manohar Lal and Vijay Kumar, son of Hoshiyar Singh, all residents of Chasoti.