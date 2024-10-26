Menu Explore
India calls out Pakistan at UN: ‘Mischievous provocation, political propaganda’

ByHT News Desk
Oct 26, 2024 09:26 PM IST

Pakistan raised the issue of J&K during a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting.

India slammed Pakistan for “mischievous provocation” and “political propaganda” after Islamabad raised the Kashmir issue during a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting. 

“It is despicable yet entirely predictable that one delegation has chosen to indulge in mischievous provocation based on their tried and tested tactic of spreading misinformation and disinformation,” PTI quoted India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador P Harish in the UNSC on Friday.

Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations Parvathaneni Harish
Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations Parvathaneni Harish

In a Right of Reply to Pakistan during the UNSC Open Debate on ' Women Building Peace in a Changing Environment’, the Indian diplomat said,“It's completely misplaced to indulge in such political propaganda at this important annual debate.”

“We are well aware that the condition of women belonging to minority communities, notably Hindus, Sikhs and Christians in that country, remains deplorable,” Harish added. 

“An estimated thousand women of these minority communities, as per data of Pakistan’s Human Rights Commission, are subject to “abduction, forced religious conversions and forced marriages every year. Anyway, I could go on, but I'll end here,” he added.

Shehbaz Sharif raised Kashmir issue at UNGA

It is not the first time that Pakistan has raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at global platforms. During his address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) last month, Pakistani prime minister Shehbaz Sharif had demanded that India reverse its decision of abrogating Article 370 in J&K. 

“Similarly, like the people of Palestine, the people of Jammu and Kashmir too, have struggled for a century for their freedom and right to self-determination,” Sharif had said. 

The First Secretary, Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, Bhavika Mangalanandan, had called out Pakistan, saying,"This assembly regrettably witnessed a travesty this morning. A country run by the military, with a global reputation for terrorism, narcotics, trade, and transnational crime has had the audacity to attack the world's largest democracy. I speak about the reference to India in the speech of the Pakistani PM."

“For such a country to speak about violence anywhere is hypocrisy at its worst. It is even more extraordinary for a country with a history of rigged elections to talk about political choices that too, in a democracy,” the Indian diplomat had said while listing out terror attacks carried out by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists on Indian soil. 

(With agency inputs)
 

