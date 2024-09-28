‘Karma for Pak, GDP now measured in radicalisation’: Jaishankar at UNGA| Top 10 quotes

External affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Saturday launched an all out attack on Pakistan over terrorism, saying its “GDP can be measured in terms of radicalisation” and “exports in the form of terrorism".



During his address at the general debate of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the minister said,"Many countries get left behind due to circumstances beyond their control. But some make conscious choices with disastrous consequences." External affairs minister S Jaishankar addresses the United Nations General Assembly in New York.(YouTube/ANI)

“A premier example is our neighbour, Pakistan. Unfortunately, their misdeeds affect others as well, especially the neighbourhood. When this polity instils such fanaticism among its people, its GDP can only be measured in terms of radicalization and its exports in the form of terrorism,” he added.

“Today, we see the ills it sought to visit on others consume its own society. It can’t blame the world; this is only karma,” Jaishankar added.



Here are 10 big things Jaishankar said at UNGA

1. In a stern message to Pakistan, Jaishankar said that its cross-border terror policy won't succeed. “And it can have no expectation of impunity. On the contrary, actions will certainly have consequences. The issue to be resolved between us is now only the vacation of illegally occupied Indian territory by Pakistan. And of course the abandonment of Pakistan’s longstanding attachment to terrorism.”



2. Condemning terrorism, Jaishankar called for all its forms and “manifestations" to be opposed. “Terrorism is antithetical of everything that the world stands for. All its forms and manifestations must be resolutely opposed. The sanctioning of global terrorists by the United Nations should also not be impeded for political reasons,” the minister added.



3. “If we are to ensure global security and stability, then it is essential that those who seek to lead, set the right example. Nor can we countenance egregious violations of our basic tenets,” Jaishankar added.



4. Urging the global community to respect international law, Jaishankar said,"The UN is a testimony to the agreed principles and shared objectives of the world order. Respect for international law and commitments are among the foremost in that regard."



5. “An important cause of many getting left behind has been the unfairness of the current globalization model. Over-concentration of production has hollowed out many economies, impacting their employment and social stability,” the minister said.



6. Jaishankar underlined the need for building resilient supply chains, ensuring trusted digital services among others. “Democratizing global production, building resilient supply chains, ensuring trusted digital services, and espousing an open-source culture, all these promote widespread prosperity. There are economic answers, just as there are social ones,” he said.



7. Referring to the ongoing Ukraine war and the escalated conflict in Gaza, Jaishankar said,"Whether it is the war in Ukraine or the conflict in Gaza, the international community seeks urgent solutions. These sentiments must be acknowledged and acted upon."



8. “In truth, the world stands fractious, polarized and frustrated. Conversations have become difficult; agreements even more so. This is surely not what the founders of the United Nations would have wanted of us,” the minister said.



9. “The urgency of this call is highlighted by the theme of this Session. Leaving no one behind means advancing peace, ensuring sustainable development and strengthening human dignity. This cannot be delivered by a UN paralyzed when faced with division, conflict, terrorism and violence,” he added.



10. On India, Jaishankar stated,"Assured access to piped water, to electricity, to cooking gas and new homes are changing millions of lives. The gender gap has started to close, be it in health, in education or in the work place. Our food producers, thrice a year, get financial support at the click of a button."



