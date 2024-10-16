S Jaishankar's veiled ‘three evils’ swipe at Pakistan during SCO Summit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday delivered a veiled message to Pakistan from its soil saying that activities across borders characterised by the “three evils” of terrorism, extremism and separatism will not encourage trade, connectivity and energy flows. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with S Jaishankar in Islamabad. (Reuters)

In his address at a conclave of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) chaired by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Jaishankar said, "Our endeavours will progress only when our commitment to the Charter remains firm. As the Charter spelt out, this means being firm and uncompromising in countering the ‘three evils’. If activities across borders are characterised by terrorism, extremism and separatism, they are hardly likely to encourage trade, energy flows, connectivity and people-to-people exchanges in parallel."

The minister asserted that trade and connectivity initiatives must recognise territorial integrity and sovereignty and it is essential to have an “honest conversation” on the lack of trust.

Jaishankar's remarks in response to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif suggesting the expansion of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and integrating it into a robust SCO connectivity framework. The corridor has been long opposed by India as it passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

His remarks came amid the lingering military standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh and concerns over China's increasing military muscle-flexing in the Indian Ocean and other strategic waters.

S Jaishankar's historic Pak visit

Jaishankar arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday, becoming the first Indian foreign minister to visit Pakistan in nearly a decade. He led the Indian delegation at the SCO-CHG summit in the Pakistani capital city.

Ahead of the deliberations, PM Sharif shook hands with Jaishankar and warmly received him and other leaders of the SCO member nations at the Jinnah Convention Centre, the venue of the summit.

In his remarks, the external affairs minister said cooperation must be based on mutual respect and sovereign equality and that the SCO member nations can benefit immensely if the grouping moves ahead collectively with mutual trust.

He, especially stressed on adhering to SCO charter, highlighting its underlying essence of strengthening mutual trust, friendship and good neighbourliness.

“It should recognise territorial integrity and sovereignty. It must be built on genuine partnerships, not unilateral agendas," he said, in remarks seen as an indirect reference to China's assertive behaviour on several critical issues such as trade and connectivity.