Industrialist Veeramani sexual abuse case: SIT to seek impounding of aide’s passport

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing industrialist R Veeramani’s alleged sexual assaults of girls over the years, is moving to get the passport of Prakash, one of the key accused in the case, impounded and have him extradited, as he is absconding and is believed to be in the United Kingdom (UK), people aware of the matter said.

Industrialist R Veeramani.

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Prakash has been identified as one of the people involved in financial transactions, including with police personnel, to help Veeramani, 84, evade arrest in the case.

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A lookout circular has been issued against five accused to prevent them from escaping overseas. “Prakash, who assisted Veeramani to conceal the crimes, has fled overseas. Action is being taken to impound his passport and extradite him to India,” said an official

The official did not specify which country Prakash left for, but people aware of the matter said he is believed to be in the UK. He added that steps are underway to complete the investigation in all eight registered cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act as soon as possible and file the final charge sheet.

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{{^usCountry}} The SIT on October 23 detained Veeramani’s daughter, Archana, minutes before her departure to Singapore. She was disembarked from an aircraft at the Chennai airport. Archana was hospitalised after she complained of ill health. Her lawyer, P Vignesh, said the SIT summoned Archana to appear for an inquiry and that they have sought time since she was hospitalised. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SIT on October 23 detained Veeramani’s daughter, Archana, minutes before her departure to Singapore. She was disembarked from an aircraft at the Chennai airport. Archana was hospitalised after she complained of ill health. Her lawyer, P Vignesh, said the SIT summoned Archana to appear for an inquiry and that they have sought time since she was hospitalised. {{/usCountry}}

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Police have not specified the grounds for summoning Archana.

The SIT has registered eight cases against Veeramani, who is lodged in the central prison at Puzhal near Chennai. A test identification parade was conducted at the prison where one of the victims of the sexual crimes identified Veeramani.

Investigators this month said Veeramani’s manager, Shaktivel, procured 23 bars of gold to protect his boss, who was arrested in August. Shaktivel was arrested on October 18 for allegedly transferring cash to “influential people.”

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Veeramani was arrested after a local court in February rejected a police closure report in the case. The report was filed four months after Veeramani’s purportedly explicit video with a minor was submitted to the police in October 2025.

Police told the court that the case could be reopened if new evidence emerged. But the court instructed police to continue the probe.

Attempts were allegedly made to hush up the case. A person aware of the matter said on condition of anonymity that Shaktivel transferred funds and purchased 23 gold bars weighing 23 kg on Veeramani’s instructions between February and July. The gold bars were purchased from a well-known jeweller with showrooms across Tamil Nadu.

The sale of Veeramani’s two properties worth ₹36.52 crore and ₹43.72 crore near Chennai is under the scanner as it coincided with the police closure report in February.

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Police were investigating the link between the sale and the case and whether the proceeds were used as bribes.

Veeramani’s drivers Lazer, Parthiban and Babu, who allegedly brought his victims to his home, were arrested on October 5 and remanded to judicial custody.

Police said searches were conducted at the residences of Veeramani in Chennai, his farmhouse and an office, and some incriminating documents were recovered.