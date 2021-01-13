Information under RTI, if sought for vested interests, cannot be provided: Delhi HC
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said that whenever information is sought under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, especially by disgruntled persons in the garb of transparency, the authorities have to see whether the details asked are for some personal or vested interest.
Justice Pratibha M Singh made the observation while dismissing a plea by a man who had sought details of the persons who had been appointed at the President’s secretariat as multi-tasking staff.
The judge said that the petitioner had “cleverly” concealed the information from the court that he had filed the plea because his daughter had been unsuccessful in this selection process.
The court also imposed a cost of Rs25,000 on the petitioner for hiding the facts, while also noting that providing him with details of the persons who have been appointed will be a complete evasion of their privacy.
Advocate Anurag Alhuwalia, the Central government’s standing counsel, told the court that while five of the six details sought were provided to the man, the last one, with respect to the phone numbers, name and address of the residence of the successful candidates was not given, because that would infringe upon their privacy.
During the hearing, the court repeatedly sought to know from the petitioner’s counsel as to what was the motive for seeking such information. The court was finally informed that the petitioner’s daughter had also appeared for the recruitment process and was unsuccessful in her attempt.
The chief secretary has instructed officials to submit the inquiry report within 15 days.
Ganga Sagar mela held on the Sagar Island in mid-January every year is the second largest congregation of pilgrims in India after the Kumbh Mela.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has made his intentions clear of contesting the assembly elections in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.
The Court directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to prepare a report identifying the municipalities along the stretch of the river which are yet to install sewage treatment plants (STP).
The protection offered to Bose, comes a month after the top court had extended protective cover to senior BJP leaders Arjun Singh, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mukul Roy and two others by ordering no coercive action to be taken in any of the criminal cases lodged against them in West Bengal.
