The Supreme Court on Friday ordered a fact-finding inquiry by its secretary general into why an appeal filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in 2023 against the grant of anticipatory bail to a businessman remained without an effective hearing for nearly three years, questioning whether the delay was a case of “institutional lethargy” or attributable to other reasons.

The Supreme Court ordered an inquiry into the three-year delay in listing the ED’s appeal against anticipatory bail granted to businessman Raman Singhal.

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A bench, comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, expressed strong displeasure over the failure to list the appeal despite directions by the court, and sought an explanation from the registry for the lapse.

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“Why has this matter not been listed? September 2023, September 2024, September 2025, September 2026. This is what I want to know. What was the registry doing for the last three years? All kinds of things are happening, it seems,” the CJI remarked during the hearing.

When a lawyer suggested that the delay could have been because benches were unavailable, the CJI responded: “All benches are available.”

Justice Bagchi described the lapse as “nothing but institutional lethargy”, prompting the bench to direct the secretary general to conduct a fact-finding inquiry into why the appeal had not been listed in accordance with the court’s earlier directions and submit its findings to the court.

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{{^usCountry}} “The secretary general is directed to hold a fact-finding inquiry as to why this matter was not listed in terms of order dated July 2023 and after January 2024. Not only this, no date was ever fixed for a period nearly three years and that this matter would not have been listed even today but for the latest administrative order,” stated the bench in its order. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The secretary general is directed to hold a fact-finding inquiry as to why this matter was not listed in terms of order dated July 2023 and after January 2024. Not only this, no date was ever fixed for a period nearly three years and that this matter would not have been listed even today but for the latest administrative order,” stated the bench in its order. {{/usCountry}}

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The bench, however, disposed of the ED’s challenge to the anticipatory bail granted to businessman Raman Singhal, also known as Raman Singla, in a money laundering case, noting that the trial had progressed substantially, with eight witnesses already examined.

The appeal arose from a January 30, 2023, order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court granting Singhal anticipatory bail in a money laundering case linked to an alleged bank fraud of ₹155.21 crore involving Mahesh Timbers Private Limited.

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The ED alleged that the company fraudulently enhanced Foreign Letters of Credit (FLCs) and diverted the proceeds to Amazon Exports Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based company of which Singhal was a director. According to the agency, the transactions caused a loss of ₹155.21 crore to the bank, leading it to name Singhal and other individuals in its money laundering prosecution.

While granting him anticipatory bail, the high court noted that the ED had already filed its prosecution complaint and had stated that Singhal could not be arrested at that stage without a warrant from the trial court.

The agency challenged the high court’s decision before the Supreme Court in May 2023. The top court issued notice in September that year and subsequently passed multiple orders directing that the matter be relisted, including for final hearing or disposal. Despite these directions, the appeal remained without an effective listing for nearly three years.

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Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for Singhal, also expressed surprise over the delay, saying he had rarely encountered such a situation in the Supreme Court.

“Maybe because you (Dave) have not been in the Supreme Court registry,” senior advocate Zoheb Hossain, appearing for the ED, retorted.

Dave, however, pointed out that he had been practising in the Supreme Court since 1990, adding that such delays were not ordinarily witnessed. “Don’t quibble with me about all these things. I am only saying these things don’t happen,” Dave said.

The bench eventually disposed of the ED’s appeal, taking note of the fact that the trial had commenced and eight witnesses had already been examined.

When Hossain requested that the high court’s order granting anticipatory bail not be treated as a precedent, the bench clarified that its decision would have no bearing on the trial or the precedential value of the impugned order.

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