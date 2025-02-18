Interpol issues red notice against Libya-based IS terrorist from Maharashtra

NEW DELHI: Interpol has issued a red notice against Mohammed Shoeb Khan, a Libya-based Islamic State terrorist hailing from Maharashtra’s Aurangabad, people familiar with the development said on Tuesday. Mohd Shoeb Khan, 50, allegedly tried to recruit youngsters for IS from the Aurangabad area (Interpol Red Notice)

Khan is wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) ISIS module case.

An Interpol red notice is a global arrest warrant that allows member countries to locate and provisionally arrest suspects after which extradition proceedings can be initiated against them.

According to NIA, Shoeb Khan, 50, allegedly tried to recruit youngsters for IS from the Aurangabad area for which he, along with another accused Mohammad Zoheb Khan, created a WhatsApp group.

Zoheb Khan was arrested by the federal anti-terror agency in February last year but Shoeb reportedly fled from India.

The agency filed a charge sheet against the two in July 2024.

In a statement issued at the time, NIA said Shoeb Khan was based in Libya and was involved in the conspiracy to promote the ISIS anti-India agenda.

“They (Shoeb and Zoheb) had conspired to recruit vulnerable youth to carry out terror attacks at sensitive installations across India” NIA said on July 12, 2024, adding that the probe exposed international linkages in the case as some foreign based handles of ISIS have been identified.

The Interpol notice said Shoeb Khan faces charges of criminal conspiracy, terrorist acts including conspiracy, attempting to commit or advocating terrorist acts, recruiting people for terrorist acts, punishment for being member of terrorist organisation and punishment for giving support to terrorist organisation.

“Investigations in the case earlier by the anti-terror agency had revealed a web of anti-India activities involving the two accused. NIA, which has been working relentless to dismantle the ISIS network of modules in India, had found that the two men had taken ‘bayath’ (pledge of allegiance) towards the self-proclaimed Khalifa of ISIS. The accused, who had planned to flee to Afghanistan or Turkey after executing a series of terror attacks in India as part of the conspiracy, were also found to be actively involved in developing a website for the promotion of extremist and violent ideology of ISIS. They planned to attract youth from across the world into the ISIS fold through the website,” the agency said.

“Investigations had further revealed that Mohammed Zoheb Khan, who was recruited by Mohammed Shoeb Khan, had created a WhatsApp group. He had added more than 50 youth from Aurangabad area to the group with an intent to radicalise and recruit them for furthering the nefarious activities of ISIS in India. The accused had been sharing videos related to manufacturing of explosives and fabrication of IEDs. They had also prepared a detailed plan of action, which included planning, preparation and execution of terror attacks at multiple places in India and actions to be taken after the execution of attacks,” it added.