Inter-state job racket busted in Odisha, 5 arrested
Odisha police claim to have busted an inter-state racket that was cheating youth by promising non-existent jobs in Tata industries in return for money with the arrest of five persons from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, said police officials.
Angul superintendent of police Jagmohan Meena said the job racket spanned Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Bihar and lured unemployed youth into paying up to ₹8 lakh in the hope of employment in respectable engineering companies. A 62-year-old man and his 29-year-old son were among those arrested while they were in the process of circulating fake recruitment forms to aspirants.
The job fraud first came to the notice of police last month when 59-year-old Pranabandhu Jena of Angul district alleged that in 2018, a man known as Mishra took ₹ 450,000/- in cash from him with the promise to engage his son at TATA Industries, Jamshedpur. However, he could not provide any job to his son. When Jena asked Mishra for a refund, he returned only about ₹80,000 in three instalments while threatening and abusing him. Operating since 2018, the accused are believed to have cheated scores of people.
In December last year, Odisha police arrested former BJD minister Pradeep Panigrahy for his alleged involvement in defrauding around 100 youths of Ganjam district in the name of providing jobs in Tata Motors. Panigrahy, who is still behind bars, allegedly took up to ₹10 lakh from each of the aspirants.
Two days ago, a conman posing as the director of Bloomberg TV channel was arrested in Bhubaneswar for allegedly cheating a youth of ₹1.3 lakh on the pretext of giving him a job. Odisha’s unemployment rate has increased by 10.7 percentage points, rising to 23.8% in Apr 2020, according to a survey conducted by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy.
Part of Shatabdi Express catches fire at Ghaziabad railway station
Highest daily spike in 111 days: India records 40,953 fresh infections in 24 hrs
Amid fears of 2nd wave, India records more than 20k cases daily in past 5 days
- The top five states which have been consistently reporting high numbers for the past one week are Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.
Man dies by suicide as police surround him during theft attempt
Tigress in Odisha to return to MP after failure of translocation exercise
Inter-state job racket busted in Odisha, 5 arrested
Maharashtra covid: 305 buildings in Mumbai sealed, over 13k new cases in 6 days
News updates from HT: Delhi to focus on areas with low Covid exposure
First night flight takes off from Srinagar to Delhi
- The first night flight from Srinagar was operated by GoAir and it took off from the airport at 7.15 pm for New Delhi, they added.
Indian Railways rolls out first AC 3-tier LHB economy class coach. Details here
- Here’s a look at the features of the LHB AC three-tier coach rolled out by the Indian Railways
Covid-19 2nd peak: These states are shutting schools once again as cases rise
Govt wants WhatsApp privacy policy blocked
- The govt also told the court that the new privacy policy does not provide opportunity to review or amend the full information submitted by a user, pointing out that changes allowed to be made are limited to the name, picture, mobile number and “about” information.
A woman pilot to join MiG-29 squadron after Bison, Sukhoi, Rafale
- The IAF’s women pilots are already operating the MiG-21 Bison, Sukhoi-30 and Rafale, the people said. The force began inducting women as fighter pilots five years ago, a turning point in the armed forces.