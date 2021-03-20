Inter-state job racket busted in Odisha, 5 arrested

Odisha police claim to have busted an inter-state racket that was cheating youth by promising non-existent jobs in Tata industries in return for money with the arrest of five persons from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, said police officials.

Angul superintendent of police Jagmohan Meena said the job racket spanned Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Bihar and lured unemployed youth into paying up to ₹8 lakh in the hope of employment in respectable engineering companies. A 62-year-old man and his 29-year-old son were among those arrested while they were in the process of circulating fake recruitment forms to aspirants.

The job fraud first came to the notice of police last month when 59-year-old Pranabandhu Jena of Angul district alleged that in 2018, a man known as Mishra took ₹ 450,000/- in cash from him with the promise to engage his son at TATA Industries, Jamshedpur. However, he could not provide any job to his son. When Jena asked Mishra for a refund, he returned only about ₹80,000 in three instalments while threatening and abusing him. Operating since 2018, the accused are believed to have cheated scores of people.

In December last year, Odisha police arrested former BJD minister Pradeep Panigrahy for his alleged involvement in defrauding around 100 youths of Ganjam district in the name of providing jobs in Tata Motors. Panigrahy, who is still behind bars, allegedly took up to ₹10 lakh from each of the aspirants.

Two days ago, a conman posing as the director of Bloomberg TV channel was arrested in Bhubaneswar for allegedly cheating a youth of ₹1.3 lakh on the pretext of giving him a job. Odisha’s unemployment rate has increased by 10.7 percentage points, rising to 23.8% in Apr 2020, according to a survey conducted by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy.