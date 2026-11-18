NEW DELHI, - The investigation into last year's Air India crash that killed 260 people is in its final stage, the Indian government said on Wednesday.

Investigation into Air India crash that killed 260 in final stage, India says

"We are at the fag end ," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court, which is hearing a petition by the father of the flight's captain, Sumeet Sabharwal, seeking a separate independent investigation into the accident.

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Mehta asked the court to adjourn the case for two to three weeks. "We have to follow global protocols. There is no reason why we should delay deliberately," he said.

The Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad for London on June 12, 2025, killing 241 of the 242 people on board and 19 on the ground.

PRELIMINARY REPORT POINTS TO FUEL SWITCHES

A preliminary report released in July last year found that the aircraft's engine fuel-control switches had moved from the "run" to "cutoff" position seconds after takeoff, starving both engines of fuel. It did not establish why the switches had moved.

The report said one pilot was heard asking the other why he had cut off the fuel, and the other denied doing so. Investigators did not identify which pilot made either remark.

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{{^usCountry}} Sabharwal's father, Pushkar Raj Sabharwal, has criticised investigators, saying officials from India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau implied, during a visit to his home, that his son had cut the fuel supply to the plane's engines. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sabharwal's father, Pushkar Raj Sabharwal, has criticised investigators, saying officials from India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau implied, during a visit to his home, that his son had cut the fuel supply to the plane's engines. {{/usCountry}}

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The AAIB told the court in July that it had prepared a cockpit voice recorder transcript and conducted a psychological autopsy as part of its investigation.

At the time, it said it expected a draft final report around October, after which it would be circulated to participating countries for comments before being finalised and published.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.