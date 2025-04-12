IOF confers Dr Mithal with prestigious CSAMedal of Achievement

The International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) presented eminent Indian endocrinologist, Dr Ambrish Mithal, with the prestigious 2025 Committee of Scientific Advisors Medal of Achievement, the foundation announced on Friday. Dr Ambrish Mithal

“Today, the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) has presented the 2025 CSA Medal of Achievement to Dr Ambrish Mithal, a renowned Indian endocrinologist and distinguished physician and researcher…,” read the IOF statement.

Dr Mithal is group chairman and head of department of endocrinology and diabetes at Max Healthcare.

The award was presented at the World Congress on Osteoporosis, Osteoarthritis & Musculoskeletal Diseases (WCO-IOF-ESCEO 2025) in Rome, Italy.

According to the IOF statement, its Committee of Scientific Advisors (CSA) Medal of Achievement honours individuals who have significantly advanced the field of osteoporosis through their original and outstanding scientific contributions, and whose work has helped to increase understanding and awareness of osteoporosis.

Candidates are nominated by members of IOF’s CSA and the winner is selected by the chair of the CSA with the endorsement of the IOF executive committee.

“It is our great honour to present the CSA Medal of Achievement to Ambrish Mithal, a highly deserving recipient of this prestigious award. Dr Mithal is a longstanding and valued member of the IOF Committee of Scientific Advisors and the IOF Board of Governance. He is recognized as a pioneer in the field of endocrinology in India — advancing it academically, clinically, and socially — while also playing a crucial role in gaining international recognition for Indian endocrinology,” said professor Eugene McCloskey, CSA Chair, while presenting the award.

Elaborating on his achievements, McCloskey said that Dr Mithal was the first to establish bone density measurement and an osteoporosis service in India in 1996, and, since then, has continuously encouraged and nurtured the growth of bone and mineral research in the region.

“On behalf of the CSA, he previously chaired the Nutrition Working Group, which published the widely recognized report on global vitamin D status and the determinants of hypovitaminosis D, followed by the IOF position paper on vitamin D recommendations in 2010. He was also the lead author of the influential IOF Asia Pacific Audits in 2009 and 2013,” McCloskey said.

Dr Mithal was honoured with Padma Bhushan in 2015 in the field of medicine.

“Osteoporosis is an under-recognised and under-treated condition in India. With an increase in ageing population osteoporosis is rapidly rising and fragility fractures will soon assume epidemic proportions. It has been a lifelong passion for me to try and understand more about this condition, and spread awareness about its prevention and treatment. I am indeed honoured that the IOF has chosen me for the Medal of Achievement this year,” Dr Mithal said.