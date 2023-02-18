Home / India News / Isha Foundation holds Shivaratri program in Coimbatore, President in attendance

Isha Foundation holds Shivaratri program in Coimbatore, President in attendance

india news
Updated on Feb 18, 2023 11:34 PM IST

The Sadhguru-led Isha Foundation held its annual 12-hour nightlong cultural extravaganza Mahashivaratri programme in Coimbatore on Saturday with President Droupadi Murmu in attendance.

President Droupadi Murmu at the Mahashivaratri programme in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, Saturday.
President Droupadi Murmu at the Mahashivaratri programme in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, Saturday.
ByHT News Desk

The Sadhguru-led Isha Foundation held its annual 12-hour nightlong cultural extravaganza Maha Shivratri program in Coimbatore on Saturday with President Droupadi Murmu attending and addressing the event as the guest of honour. She also participated in the ‘Pancha Bhutha Kriya’ - a powerful and unique energy form consecrated as a doorway to liberation, and also lit the Mahayoga Yagna at Adiyogi to symbolize the spread of Yoga through the world.

Glimpse of 12-hour nightlong cultural extravaganza Maha Shivratri program organised by Isha Foundation in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.
Glimpse of 12-hour nightlong cultural extravaganza Maha Shivratri program organised by Isha Foundation in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu governor Ravindra Narayana Ravi and Tamil Nadu IT minister Thiru Mano Thangaraj were also present at the program.

Addressing the event, the President said, “I feel specially blessed today. I feel blessed to be here on the holy occasion of Maha Shivratri in the presence of Adiyogi.” She termed Lord Shiva as a “deity for all” and the night of Maha Shivratri as marking “the end of the darkness of ignorance”.

Also Read| Mahashivratri 2023: Types of bhog that you can offer to Lord Shiva

President Droupadi Murmu, accompanied by Sadhguru, offering her prayers to Lord Shiva at the event.
President Droupadi Murmu, accompanied by Sadhguru, offering her prayers to Lord Shiva at the event.

"The need for a balanced and compassionate life in harmony with mother nature and all its dear children was never felt so pressing as it does today,” she said.

Referring to Sadhguru as a “renowned Rishi of modern times,” the President said, “countless people, especially the young from India and abroad, have found in him, the inspiration to make spiritual progress.”

Also Read| Maha Shivaratri 2023: How to elevate your life as per your zodiac sign

Meanwhile, Sadhguru during his address underlined the importance of bringing physical and mental stability to individual human beings. “In the next 24 months, we are committed to bringing a simple forms of Yoga to at least 2 billion people on the planet. This needs to happen for the well-being of humanity,” he said.

Sadhguru performing the auspicious 'arti' of Lord Shiva with leaders on his side during the event.
Sadhguru performing the auspicious 'arti' of Lord Shiva with leaders on his side during the event.

He went on to explain the significance of ‘Aum Namah Shivaya’: "This is a fantastic geometry of sounds. If one learns to use this, it will unhinge you from all those things which keep you hanging in life (and) go on a straight path towards inner development, towards a blissful existence so that the process of life is never burdensome in your experience.”

About the event

The program saw several artists performing including Ram Mirjala, Velmurugan, Kutle Khan, Mangli, Ananya Chakraborty, Meenal Jain, Nihar Shembekar, and Kannada folk singers in a versatile rendering of music composition and genre. Other popular performers included Mame Khan, Niladri Kumar, a troupe of Georgian dancers, and the Theyyam fire dancers from Kerala.

The event also saw meditation sessions guided by Sadhguru, along with a question and answer round. “Tens of thousands availed two of the significant offerings of Isha Mahashivaratri: Maha Annadanam- or the offering of food to everyone who visits the Yoga Center on Mahashivaratri- and the Midnight Meditation with Sadhguru,” a press release read.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
droupadi murmu maha shivratri isha foundation coimbatore tamil nadu + 3 more
droupadi murmu maha shivratri isha foundation coimbatore tamil nadu + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out