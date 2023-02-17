Mahashivratri 2023: Types of bhog that you can offer to Lord Shiva

Mahashivratri 2023: The special time of the year is here. Every year, mahashivratri is celebrated across the country with a whole lot of grandeur and pomp. One of the largest Hindu festivals, Mahashivratri is the time when lord Shiva is worshipped. According to Hindu mythology, there are a lot of reasons as to why Mahashivratri is observed. Some believe that this is the day of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati’s wedding, and Mahashivratri worships the union of the lords. Some legends say that Lord Shiva drank the poison during the churning of the oceans and saved the world from darkness and ignorance – Mahashivratri is observed to remember the power of the lord.

On the day of Mahashivratri, lord Shiva is worshipped with milk, flowers, sandalwood, fruits and Ganga water. Devotees wake up early in the morning and go for a bath in the Ganges. They also keep fast on the day and worship the idol of lord Shiva. It is believed that lord Shiva gets impressed with people keeping fast and blesses them with happiness, hope and prosperity.

As we gear up to celebrate the special day – this year, Mahashivratri will be celebrated on February 18 – here is a list of a few types of bhogs that we can offer to lord shiva on the auspicious day:

Malpua: Made of maida, semolina, ghee, milk and sugar, malpua is believed to be a favourite food of Lord Shiva. Hence, malpua can be served to the lord as a bhog.

Thandai: thandai is another delectable bhog that can be offered to the lord during Mahashivratri. Made with milk, sugar, cashews, almonds, pistachios, fennel, poppy seeds, cardamom and saffron, thandai makes a lip-smacking prasad as well.

Lassi: This is another drink which is offered to the lord during Mahashivratri. It helps in soothing the body as well, when offered as prasad to the devotees.

Pakoras: Normal vegetable pakoras are also offered as bhog to the lord. Ensure to avoid garlic and onions while preparing the pakoras.

Halwa: Made with semolina or buckwheat, with dry fruits, Halwa makes for a delectable bhog to be offered to the lord.

Makhana kheer: Instead of rice, roasted makhana is used, and lots of dry fruits are added to it.