Israel opposition backs Gadi Eisenkot for PM, vows to replace Netanyahu's ‘October 7 government’

Israel's opposition parties have agreed to rally behind Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot as their candidate for prime minister, setting in motion efforts to form the next government and end Benjamin Netanyahu's tenure.

The opposition alliance aims to secure an early transfer of power and prevent Israel from heading into another election. (X@gadi_eisenkot)

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The leaders of the Change bloc reached the agreement during a meeting in Herzliya, where they discussed using their majority in the newly elected 26th Knesset to establish the country's 38th government. They also decided to recommend Eisenkot to President Isaac Herzog for the first mandate to form the next government.

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The opposition alliance aims to secure an early transfer of power and prevent Israel from heading into another election. In their joint statement, the leaders described Netanyahu's administration as the '7/10 government' and said they would work together to establish a new government at the earliest.

Deep Dive Why have Israel's opposition parties backed Gadi Eisenkot for prime minister? The opposition leaders agreed to recommend Eisenkot to President Isaac Herzog as their candidate to form the next government. They say they want to bring about political change quickly and prevent another election. How can Gadi Eisenkot form Israel's next government? After consulting the parties, President Herzog can give the task to the lawmaker he believes has the strongest chance of forming a government. That candidate must negotiate with other parties to secure enough parliamentary support, with 61 seats needed for a majority in the 120-member Knesset. Will Gadi Eisenkot join a government led by Benjamin Netanyahu? Eisenkot has said he will not serve in a government led by Netanyahu, even under a rotation agreement. He has also said he would oppose outside attempts to influence Israel's internal political decisions.

The meeting was attended by Yashar chief Gadi Eisenkot, B’Yachad leader Naftali Bennett and his party's number two Yair Lapid, Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman and Democrats chairman Yair Golan, The Times of Israel reported.

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Opposition parties agree to recommend Eisenkot for PM

{{^usCountry}} In a statement shared by Eisenkot on X, the opposition leaders said their parties would jointly recommend him to Herzog for the first opportunity to form a government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a statement shared by Eisenkot on X, the opposition leaders said their parties would jointly recommend him to Herzog for the first opportunity to form a government. {{/usCountry}}

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"In accordance with the agreement of the heads of the parties, all the parties will recommend to the President of the State MK from the Yesh! Party Gadi Eisenkot, to receive the first mandate to form the government, with the aim of establishing a government as quickly as possible and preventing Israel from being dragged into additional elections," the statement shared by Eisenkot on X read.

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The leaders also said they were committed to respecting what they described as the electorate's clear decision in favour of political change. They agreed to coordinate their next steps to translate their parliamentary strength into a new administration during the opening days of the Knesset.

The proposed government would follow four national principles outlined by Eisenkot. The parties described their intended administration as a 'Zionist government'.

Opposition accuses Netanyahu, Likud of undermining election results

The joint statement also criticised Netanyahu and his Likud party over what the opposition described as attempts to discredit the election outcome and the Central Elections Committee.

"The heads of the parties discussed the dangerous and outrageous delegitimisation campaign that Likud and Netanyahu are carrying out against the election results and the Central Elections Committee, and expressed their unwavering commitment to protecting the election results and the democratic process," the statement affirmed.

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Negotiating teams from the participating parties have been asked to begin discussions immediately to finalise the policy framework and agreements required to establish the 38th government. The leaders said they would maintain close coordination until the new administration is sworn in.

Netanyahu open to broad government but rejects Arab party support

Meanwhile, Netanyahu said on Monday (local time) that he was willing to consider a broad national government but ruled out an administration dependent on Arab-led parties.

In a post on X, the Israeli prime minister claimed the public did not want a government reliant on Ra'am and the Joint List. He accused the parties of supporting terrorism and rejecting the existence of the Jewish state.

Netanyahu also cited his Likud party's position as the largest party following the election and said he had been willing from the outset to form a broad government with his natural political partners and any party that did not support terrorism.

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His remarks have added to the efforts by opposition parties to put together an alternative governing arrangement.