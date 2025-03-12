Vijayawada , Former YSRCP leader V Vijayasai Reddy said on Wednesday that party chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will have a future only if he frees himself from the coterie allegedly misleading him. Otherwise, "the future will be very difficult," he warned. Jagan has future only if he frees himself from coterie 'misleading' him: Vijayasai Reddy

Vijayasai Reddy, who recently exited YSRCP and resigned from the Rajya Sabha, claimed that any information meant for Jagan Mohan Reddy reaches him only if it is 'favourable' to this coterie.

"The day he frees himself from this coterie, he will have a future. Otherwise, the future will be very difficult. I can’t say more," he told reporters, adding that access to the former CM and key information is controlled by second-rung leaders surrounding him.

If anyone wishes to meet the YSRCP supremo, Vijayasai Reddy alleged they must navigate this coterie, often by dubious means, including bribery, to secure an appointment.

Without naming individuals, the former Parliamentarian urged Jagan Mohan Reddy to differentiate between truth and deception to serve the people effectively.

"Listen to those around you, but don’t be misled. Understand who speaks the truth and who deceives. Once you discern that, make your decisions wisely—only then will you be of true value to others," he noted.

Vijayasai Reddy claimed that this coterie had successfully created a rift between him and Jagan Mohan Reddy.

"For three and a half years, I endured insults, and every step I took downward allowed others to rise—it benefited them," he claimed.

Pointing out that several individuals were part of this coterie, the former YSRCP leader emphasised that his exit from the party brought him no loss.

"I served this party with integrity and wholehearted dedication for as long as I was a part of it," said Vijayasai Reddy.

Even after leaving, he wished Jagan Mohan Reddy well but pointed out that the lower-rung leadership surrounding the YSRCP founder remains a concern.

"A leader should not fall for rumours. If they do, both the leader and the people will suffer—and so will the party. That is exactly what's happening," he alleged.

Ruling out any return to YSRCP, Vijayasai Reddy stated that he told Jagan Mohan Reddy there was no place for him in the latter’s heart, making his continued presence in the party meaningless.

"You are the top leader and have the experience of serving as the chief minister for five years. You should continue to serve the people in the future as well," said Vijayasai Reddy, advising him to be 'wary' of the coterie.

