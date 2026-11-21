The Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) on Saturday claimed its jailed chief Amritpal Singh's visit to Amritsar for his grandmother's cremation gave the party a boost ahead of the Punjab elections and hoped that he would be granted parole for poll campaigning.

Punjab MP and Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) chief Amritpal Singh attends his grandmother Mata Charan Kaur's cremation at Jallupur Khera, in Amritsar on Saturday. (ANI) more less

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The Khadoor Sahib MP was brought to his Jallupur Khera village in Amritsar on Saturday from Dibrugarh in Assam, where he has been lodged in jail since 2023 in a police station attack case, after a court allowed him a three-hour visit to attend his grandmother's cremation.

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As Singh reached the cremation ground on Saturday, many were seen using their phones to click his pictures. Some also carried flags with the MP's face. Singh acknowledged the crowd by raising his folded hands in the air.

There was a sizeable police presence at the cremation ground and in and around the village.

"The gathering of people (at the cremation ground) crossed the 50,000 mark. There was a flood of people who came on their own," Akali Dal Waris Punjab De chief spokesperson Shamsher Singh Padhri said.

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{{^usCountry}} Besides, a large number of people were glued to TVs and social media platforms to watch Singh, he claimed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Besides, a large number of people were glued to TVs and social media platforms to watch Singh, he claimed. {{/usCountry}}

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Padhri further claimed that Singh's short visit gave a boost to the Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) ahead of the Punjab assembly elections.

Party workers and supporters had been waiting for a glimpse of their leader for over three years, he said.

"We now have hope that he will be granted parole for poll campaigning as well after the model code of conduct comes into force," he added.

Padhri said the people of Punjab were fed up with the drug menace and they knew that only Singh could rid the state of the scourge.

Party MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali said the gathering of people at the cremation of Singh's grandmother was "unexpected" and it showed that people from different sections of society had chosen him as their leader.

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He said the party would now seek parole for Singh for poll campaigning.

The Punjab assembly elections are scheduled to be held early next year.