New Delhi, The Ministry of Jal Shakti has launched a nationwide campaign to assess and improve the functionality, accessibility and maintenance of community and institutional toilets in rural areas.

Jal Shakti ministry launches campaign to improve community, institutional toilets

The 'Swachh Shauchalay Garimamay Bhavishya' campaign, launched on World Toilet Day on November 19 under the Swachh Bharat Mission , will run till December 10, culminating on Human Rights Day.

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The campaign is aligned with the United Nations theme for World Toilet Day 2026, 'Safe toilets. Equal futures', which links sanitation to gender equality, according to an official statement.

It focuses on improving rural sanitation facilities, with particular attention to the needs of women, girl students and those with difficulties.

The launch event included a presentation on the progress of SBM, which highlighted that around 89.9 per cent of villages have achieved ODF Plus status.

The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation also launched a reporting module for states and Union Territories to report progress under the campaign.

The campaign will focus on assessing the status of community sanitary complexes and institutional toilets in schools, anganwadi centres and panchayat ghars, and undertaking repairs, maintenance and restoration wherever required.

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{{^usCountry}} It will also encourage individual households to undertake repairs and maintenance of their individual household toilets, wherever necessary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It will also encourage individual households to undertake repairs and maintenance of their individual household toilets, wherever necessary. {{/usCountry}}

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States and UTs will assess toilet typologies in villages and undertake retrofitting of identified single-pit toilets into twin-pit toilets and septic tanks without soak pits into septic tanks with soak pits, wherever feasible, against targets set by them.

The campaign will also focus on assessing mechanised desludging wherever operational or required for faecal sludge management compliance and strengthening operation and maintenance arrangements for community and institutional toilets.

It will encourage communities to transform these facilities into welcoming, clean and well-maintained spaces through local wall art, signage and improvement of their surroundings.

The objectives also include assessing the sustainability of open defecation-free status in villages and promoting continued toilet use through intensive behaviour change communication and awareness drives.

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States and UTs have been asked to assess the status of 'Swachh Seva Aankalan' in villages and gram panchayats and ensure its completion by November 30. Where the assessment has been submitted, the way forward for resolving identified gaps will be discussed.

The campaign and its reporting module were e-launched by Aishvarya Singh, Joint Secretary and National Mission Director, SBM, DDWS.

Addressing the launch, Singh said the campaign had been designed around the principles of dignity for all and sanitation for all.

She highlighted the focus on schoolchildren as future custodians of 'Swachhata', sensitising them about sanitation, hygiene and community participation in keeping toilets clean and accessible to all.

She also asked state and UT teams to coordinate with school management committees and departments to facilitate the participation of schoolchildren in the campaign, including school sanitation audits.

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Singh emphasised the importance of clean and functional community sanitary complexes in areas with high public footfall, including tourist destinations, recognising their contribution to visitor experience and the local economy.

Teams from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Sikkim and Karnataka shared their proposed activities during the interaction with states and UTs.

The launch event concluded with an appeal to states and UTs to engage different stakeholders and make the campaign a success through Jan Bhagidari.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.