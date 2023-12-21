Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists fire on army vehicle in Poonch

New Delhi: Terrorists fired at an Army vehicle carrying some jawans in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said. Jammu and Kashmir (File photo)

The attack took place in the Thanamandi area of the district.

There was no immediate report of any casualty, the officials said.

Additional forces have been rushed to the spot and further details are awaited, they added.