Jammu and Kashmir assembly election results: BJP leader Devender Singh Rana leads from Nagrota constituency

Businessman and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devender Singh Rana was leading by a margin of 205 votes in the Nagrota constituency of Jammu as the assembly election results were announced on Tuesday, October 8.

As early trends began to surface, Rana's closest rival was Balbir Singh from the Congress party, trailing with 1,226 votes as of 9.15 am, said ECI website.

Rana previously won the Nagrota assembly seat in the 2014 election as a candidate for the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, receiving 23,678 votes and defeating Nand Kishore of the BJP by 4,048 votes.

Who is Devender Singh Rana?

A former key aide to Omar Abdullah, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and leader of the National Conference, Rana joined the BJP in October 2021 in New Delhi.

Younger brother of Union minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, Rana was a prominent Hindu face of the National Conference in the Jammu region. Despite the significant Modi wave in 2014, he managed to secure victory in Nagrota on a National Conference ticket.

After parting ways with NC, Rana had said that he prioritised the welfare of the Jammu region, which the Abdullahs allegedly disliked. He also claimed that tensions with the National Conference began when he pushed for the “Jammu Declaration,” arguing that Jammu needed its own identity.

The “Jammu Declaration” he advocated called for greater empowerment and development of the Jammu division.

“I enjoyed the trust of the Abdullahs but as I raised the Jammu issues, a political lobby in Kashmir influenced them, particularly post-August 2019. This lobby pressured Abdullah against me and they also found fault with me. I was working very loyally and sincerely, but the bargain was that I drop the 'Jammu, Jammu' line. Jammu cannot remain subservient and deprived,” Rana told The Economic Times in an interview.

Rana, 59, is a graduate with a total net worth of ₹126.8 crore, including ₹28.1 crore in movable assets and ₹98.7 crore in immovable assets.

He has liabilities amounting to ₹6.2 crore. Professionally, Rana is engaged in business and politics, and he has no pending legal cases against him.