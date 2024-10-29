Jammu and Kashmir: Second terrorist gunned down in operation in Akhnoor

The security forces on Tuesday gunned down a terrorist as the encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor resumed on Tuesday morning. Two terrorists have been killed in the operation so far. The operation in Jammu and Kashmir began on Monday. (File photo)

The fresh gunfight erupted in a village in the Akhnoor sector of the Jammu region on Tuesday morning as security forces made a push for a final assault against two terrorists holed up in the area.

Three terrorists had fired at an army ambulance that was part of a convoy moving near the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday morning. One terrorist was killed in the evening in the operation, which was launched by the special forces and NSG commandos.

The terrorists had been hiding near the Assan temple in Jogwan village in Khour. Two explosions were heard on Tuesday morning, followed by intense firing. A four-year-old valiant Army dog, Phantom, died after being hit by a bullet during the operation, reported PTI.

The Army also used its four BMP-II infantry combat vehicles for surveillance and strengthening the cordon around the attack site. Helicopters were also pressed into action to locate the hiding terrorists in the jungles of the area.

The three terrorists had infiltrated into India from across the border the night before. They opened fire on the Army convoy at around 6:30 am, targeting an ambulance.

As the troops retaliated, the attackers fled towards the forest area nearby and were later located inside a basement.

Also read: Indian Army dog Phantom killed in action during anti-terror ops in J&K's Akhnoor

Spate of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir

Later, the body of one terrorist was recovered.

Last week, two soldiers and two civilians were killed after terrorists ambushed army vehicles in the Baramulla district.

Days before that, a local doctor and six non-local labourers were gunned down by terrorists at a tunnel construction site in the Gagangir area of Ganderbal.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had said that every drop of innocent blood spilt in the valley would be avenged.

With inputs from PTI