Army vehicle attacked by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor

An Indian Army vehicle was attacked in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor on Monday morning. The alert soldiers foiled the attack. The attack took place in Akhnoor's Battal area. (File photo)

"An army vehicle was fired upon in the Battal area of Akhnoor. No injury or causality was reported. A search operation has been launched," said Army officials.

"Alert troops foiled the likely terror attack," they added.

Last week, two soldiers and two civilians were killed after terrorists ambushed army vehicles in the Baramulla district.

According to officials, a convoy carrying personnel of a Rashtriya Rifles unit and civilian porters was moving to the Nagin post in the Afrawat range when terrorists opened fire on two army trucks at Botapathri, roughly 6km from the tourist hub of Gulmarg.

Days before that, a local doctor and six non-local labourers were gunned down by terrorists at a tunnel construction site in the Gagangir area of Ganderbal.

On Saturday, the Indian Army's Romeo Force, in a joint operation with Special Operations Group (SOG) police, busted a terror hideout in the Balnoi sector in Poonch.

A string of terror attacks unleashed on Jammu and Kashmir over the last two weeks have claimed over a dozen lives, disrupting the peace in the union territory weeks after its assembly elections.

'Blood shed will be avenged'

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, meanwhile, said on Saturday that every drop of innocent blood spilt in the valley will be avenged and all capabilities will be used to dismantle the terror ecosystem, reported ANI.

"Unfortunately, we have a neighbour who since the time of independence has continuously engaged in terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Despite the poverty and hunger afflicting its citizens, it persists with its unholy actions of supporting terrorism and trafficking narcotics," he said.

Referring to recent terror attacks in Ganderbal and Baramulla districts, the LG said the terrorists targeted "our brave soldiers, civilians, workers involved in infrastructure projects and some labourers who had come from other places".

"It has been resolved that every drop of blood shed will be avenged by our security forces. In such a situation, India's first line of defence must fulfil its duties with greater vigilance," he added.