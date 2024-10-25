Baramulla: Rahul Gandhi targets Centre over terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday criticised the central government over the recent terror attack on army vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, claiming that the Centre has “completely failed” to establish security and peace in the Union Territory. Security personnel in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

“I pay my tribute to the martyrs and express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families... Contrary to their claims, the reality is that the state is living under a shadow of danger due to continuous terrorist activities, attacks on our soldiers and targeted killings of civilians,” Gandhi, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

He urged the government to take accountability and immediately restore peace in the Valley.

On Thursday, two soldiers and two civilians were killed after terrorists ambushed army vehicles in Baramulla’s Botapathri, roughly 6km from the tourist hub of Gulmarg. The UT has witnessed several terror strikes since the conclusion of the assembly elections.

Chief minister Omar Abdullah called the attack “unfortunate” and expressed concern over the increase in such incidents.

“Very unfortunate news about the attack on army vehicles in the Boota Pathri area of North Kashmir which has resulted in some casualties and injuries. This recent spate of attacks in Kashmir is a matter of serious concern. I condemn this attack is the strongest possible terms & send my condolences to the loved ones of the people who lost their lives. I also pray that the injured make a complete and swift recovery,” he wrote on X.

Nasir Aslam, advisor to the J&K chief minister, emphasised the importance of statehood to the UT, and said, “Jammu and Kashmir cannot be run under dual control – that the security management is under the Lieutenant Governor’s control and the rest is with the CM. We hope the statehood is restored and a unified command can fight against the (security) challenges.”

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the acts of terrorism, said the sacrifice of soldiers “will not go in vain.”

“Spoke to top army officials on heinous terror attack in Butapathri Sector. Directed for swift & befitting reply to neutralise terrorists. Operation in progress. Sacrifice of our martyrs will not go in vain. Condolences to their families. Praying for speedy recovery of injured,” Sinha said.

National Conference chief and former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah said Kashmir will not become a part of Pakistan and asked the neighbouring country to ‘end the promotion of terrorism in the Valley’.

“Innocent people are being killed, and we will never become a part of Pakistan. So why are they doing this? Is it to ruin our future?” he asked, adding, “They ought to focus on problems facing their nation. I urge them to end this and find a way to be friends... otherwise, it will be very difficult for them.”

J&K’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Ravinder Raina said, “Pakistan’s terrorists attacked an Indian Army vehicle which was passing from Baramulla’s Gulmarg. They do not have the courage to face the soldiers of Indian Army, and that is why, they attacked them from the shadows. These terrorists will not be spared. India will find each one of them and punish them.”

Former J&K CM and People’s Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti wrote, “Shocked & deeply saddened by the militant attack on an army convoy in Baramulla in which a civilian porter has been killed. Condemn it unequivocally and pray for the swift recovery of the injured soldiers.”