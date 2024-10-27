Indian Army busts Pakistani terror hideout in J&K's Poonch: 2 grenades, 3 mines found

Indian Army's Romeo Force on Saturday successfully dismantled a Pakistani terror hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, officials reported. The army was collaborating with the Special Operations Group (SOG) police. Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) also conducted raids in six districts of Jammu and Kashmir. (HT Photo)

As part of the operation, the army led to the recovery of two grenades and three Pakistani Mines from the hideout highlighting the ongoing threat in the region, PTI reported quoting the officials.

In response, authorities have ramped up their efforts with extensive search operations in Tangmarg and various areas across Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army's initiative aims to locate suspects linked to recent terror attacks in Gulmarg, Baramulla, and Gagangir in Ganderbal district.

Recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir

The urgency of these military operations arose after a tragic incident on October 24, where terrorists attacked a military vehicle, resulting in the deaths of two Army soldiers and two civilian porters.

Similarly, a previous attack on October 20 claimed the lives of a doctor and six construction workers at a tunnel site along the Srinagar-Leh national highway, raising serious alarms about the targeted nature of these assaults.

Jammu and Kashmir LG calls for security protocols

In the wake of these terrorist attacks, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered an immediate enhancement of security protocols around vital infrastructure projects and camps.

The J&K LG directed a comprehensive security audit and established continuous patrols and checkpoints at key locations.

In another similar operation, the Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) conducted a major operation in six districts of Jammu and Kashmir and caught recruiters linked to a terror outfit.

The counterintelligence unit informed that the raids were conducted in districts including Srinagar, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Anantnag, Budgam, and Kulgam.

The officials said that they were able to dismantle a recruitment module of the newly formed terrorist organisation called "Tehreek Labaik Ya Muslim" (TLM), which is said to be an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) that was being operated by a Pakistani terrorist handler known as Baba Hamas.

(With PTI inputs)