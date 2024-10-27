4 Indians, including siblings, killed as Tesla crashes into a divider in Canada

A passerby recalled the horrific Tesla car crash that killed four Indians in Canada and said that the victims were trying to break the window glass and come out of the burning vehicle. "I did everything I could," he told a Canadian media house. File photo of a Tesla vehicle involved in a crash. (REUTERS)

Rick Harper, who was driving on Lake Shore Boulevard on Thursday morning to a Canada Post plant in Mississauga when the crash occurred, told CP24 that he saw huge flames when he first noticed the car.

The Tesla, which had five occupants inside, had just control, crashed into a guardrail, and struck a concrete pillar. The vehicle caught fire following a battery explosion soon after.

Equipped with a fire extinguisher, Harper decided to pull over and help. “As I got out of my truck, I noticed them yelling that they needed a bar or something to break the window because they were pounding the window with their hands, I grabbed the bar out of the truck I had,” Harper told CTV News Toronto.

He and another person, who also stopped to help, smashed the back door window so that one of the survivors could come out.

Harper said he gave the fire extinguisher to other people who tried to put out the flames.

Didn't know there were more people: Man who helped Tesla crash victims

Harper said he was unaware that there were other occupants in the vehicle aside from the driver. He further remembered the dark and smoky interior of the Tesla and the “small voice” he heard, letting out faint cries.

“It was so muffled, so weak. That’s what haunts me—hearing a voice only to find out later that there were others in the car, and nobody knew until the fire was extinguished,” the man told the publication.

Four Indians killed in Tesla crash in Canada.

Four Indo-Canadians have been identified as the victims of a deadly crash that occurred soon after midnight on Thursday in Toronto.

According to a release issued by Toronto Police, on Friday, the victims were travelling in a Tesla EV when it lost control and struck the guard rail and then a concrete pillar and subsequently, “became engulfed in flames.”

The fire claimed four lives while a fifth passenger, an unidentified female, was rescued by passersby and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.