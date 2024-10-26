ADGP attends closing ceremony of joint training of army & J&K Police

Additional director general of police (ADGP) Anand Jain on Saturday commended joint training of army and police personnel of the special operations group (SOG). Additional director general of police Anand Jain attended the closing ceremony of the month-long joint training of the Army’s 1 Para Special Forces, SF, and 13 personnel from the SOG at the Sunjuwan military station here. (HT File)

The joint training, which concluded successfully on Saturday, aimed at enhancing the operational capabilities of both forces and fostering greater synergy between them during counter-insurgency operations.

Jain attended the closing ceremony of the month-long joint training of the Army’s 1 Para Special Forces, SF, and 13 personnel from the SOG at the Sunjuwan military station here.

“ADGP Jammu Zone interacted with the commandos and commended them for their dedication and professionalism,” said an official spokesperson.

He emphasised the importance of such joint training and the range of tactical and operational skills acquired in maintaining law and order and ensuring security, he added.

“The ADGP further expressed his confidence that the joint training will significantly enhance the capabilities of both forces and contribute to the overall security of the state. He reiterated the commitment of the police force to work closely with the Army and other security agencies to maintain peace and security,” said the spokesperson.

There has been a sudden spike in terror attacks in the region.

A string of terror attacks unleashed on Jammu and Kashmir over the last two weeks have claimed over a dozen lives, disrupting the peace in the union territory after the much-anticipated results of the assembly elections.

Over the last two weeks, Jammu and Kashmir have been struck by seven terror attacks, with the most recent one being on October 24 evening in Gulmarg which claimed four lives.

On Thursday evening, a terror attack targeted an Army vehicle just a few kilometers from the tourist hotspot in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. Two Army personnel and two civilian porters died in the attack, while several others were left injured and rushed to the hospital.