J&K Congress pays tributes to Maharaja Hari Singh, slams BJP over statehood, terrorism

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Oct 27, 2024 05:06 AM IST

Congress senior leaders questioned the BJP and Centre for the delay in the announcement of statehood despite repeated commitments and advertisements in the media

The Congress on Saturday slammed the BJP and Centre over the issue of delay in granting statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

On terrorism, the party’s chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said, “Government should deal militancy with a holistic approach and the Centre should take on board the elected government to effectively counter and defeat terrorism.” (HT File)
Paying rich tributes to Maharaja Hari Singh on the occasion of historical day of accession of J&K with Union of India, JKPCC senior leaders Raman Bhalla, Mula Ram, Ravinder Sharma, Jahangir Mir, Yogesh Sawhney, Ved Mahajan, TS Tony, Bhushan Dogra, Dina Nath Bhagat said the BJP insulted the maharaja and Dogra rulers by downgrading the Dogra the state and reducing it to a UT and not restoring the state after more than five years.

The senior leaders questioned the BJP and Centre for the delay in the announcement of statehood despite repeated commitments and advertisements in the media.

“The real tribute to Maharaja Hari Singh would be to restore full statehood immediately. Congress would intensify its struggle to seek early restoration of statehood including adopting agitational mode if the demand is not fulfilled at the earliest,” they said.

“The role of the then leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawahar Lal Nehru and Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah in rejecting the two-nation theory of Jinnah also needs to be recalled on this day,” they added.

On terrorism, the party’s chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said, “Government should deal militancy with a holistic approach and the Centre should take on board the elected government to effectively counter and defeat terrorism.”

He said terrorism is a challenge and the terrorists have adopted an approach of selective targeted attacks in Kashmir Valley and Jammu Region for the past quite some time, which had escalated in Jammu region in the recent past.

Meanwhile, JKPCC president Tariq Hameed Karra visited the residence of martyred Shashi Abrol in Jammu on Saturday to console the family. Abrol was one among seven people killed recently by the terrorists in Ganderbal’s Gagangir attack.

