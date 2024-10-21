Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -10.12 °C, check weather forecast for October 21, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 22, 2024 -3.46 °C Light snow October 23, 2024 -5.4 °C Light snow October 24, 2024 -6.1 °C Light snow October 25, 2024 -7.55 °C Broken clouds October 26, 2024 -1.84 °C Sky is clear October 27, 2024 1.38 °C Sky is clear October 28, 2024 -0.55 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.23 °C Light rain Kolkata 28.26 °C Broken clouds Chennai 29.24 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.45 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.71 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 30.34 °C Broken clouds Delhi 30.58 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on October 21, 2024, is -4.82 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -10.12 °C and -2.49 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 06:30 AM and will set at 05:42 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -9.85 °C and -2.68 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 66%.With temperatures ranging between -10.12 °C and -2.49 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 21, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

