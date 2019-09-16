JeM operatives planned attacks across India: NIA

india

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:59 IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) operative Sajjad Ahmad Khan, a close aide of February 14 Pulwama attack mastermind Mudassir Ahmad Khan, for planning terror attacks in different parts of India including the National Capital Region.

Sajjad Khan is also suspected to be involved in the Pulwama attack where a Jaish operative carried out a suicide bombing that resulted in the death of 40 CRPF troopers. The attack brought India, and Pakistan, where JeM is based, to the brink of war.

Along with Sajjad, NIA has filed charge sheet against three other JeM men -- Tanveer Ahmed Ganie, Bilal Ahmad Mir, and Muzaffar Ahmad Bhat. All four are residents of Pulwama.

Mudassir Khan was the mastermind behind the attack . He was killed in an encounter with security forces in March, the agency said in its report.

“Investigation has established that the accused persons are members of proscribed terrorist organization JeM, who were planning to carry out terrorist attacks and also propagating the activities of JeM. The slain terrorist Mudassir Ahmad Khan was the mastermind behind this conspiracy. He was one of the main conspirators in Pulwama terror Attack and was killed in an encounter with security forces, in village Pinglish, Tral in the night of March 9-10,” the report added.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) claimed that Sajjad Khan and Muzaffar Ahmad Bhat were directly in touch with Mudassir Khan.

“Tanveer Ahmed Ganie and Bilal Ahmad Mir wanted to carry out fidayeen attacks similar to the Pulwama bombing. The two elder brothers of Sajjad Ahmad Khan were also active JeM terrorists who were killed in two different encounters with security forces. Thereafter, he joined JeM and was directed to conduct reconnaissance in Delhi-NCR area,” the NIA said.

The three brothers were initially engaged in stone pelting, it added.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 23:51 IST