J&K: 1 terrorist eliminated in counter-terror ops after Army convoy attacked in Akhnoor

A terrorist was killed on Monday after special forces were mobilised to neutralise a group of terrorists who attacked an army convoy in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector. Army personnel keep vigil near the site after terrorists fired at an ambulance that was part of an Army convoy passing through a village near the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K's Akhnoor sector, in Jammu.(PTI)

"The body of one terrorist along with a weapon has been recovered. Operations are under progress," PTI quoted the Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps.



According to a PTI report, the counter-terror operations began after the terrorists, believed to be three in number, opened fire on an army convoy -- a forces' ambulance part of it suffering the maximum damage -- around 630 am, the officials said. They fled towards the nearby forest area in the face of retaliation by the troops.

The terrorists were later located inside a basement. The Army's special forces and the National Security Guards (NSG) were mobilised, leading to deafening explosions and intense gunfire around 2.45 pm, the officials said, adding a helicopter was also seen hovering for surveillance.



J&K terror attacks

The attack on Army convoy in Akhnoor comes days after two porters working with the Army were killed on October 24 while four people, including three soldiers, were injured as terrorists attacked a vehicle of the force six kilometres from tourist hotspot Gulmarg in north Kashmir.





“Very unfortunate news about the attack on the army vehicles in the Bota Pathri area of North Kashmir which has resulted in some casualties and injuries. This recent spate of attacks in Kashmir is a matter of serious concern,” Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said on X.



Earlier on October 20, a doctor and six labourers were killed when terrorists struck a tunnel-construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district. The deceased were identified as Dr Shahnawaz, Faheem Nazir, Kaleem, Mohammad Hanif, Shashi Abrol, Anil Shukla and Gurmeet Singh.



“The dastardly terror attack on civilians in Gagangir, J&K, is a despicable act of cowardice. Those involved in this heinous act will not be spared and will face the harshest response from our security forces,” Union home minister Amit Shah said in an X post.



(With agency inputs)