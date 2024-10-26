Pak-based terrorists behind Gulmarg attack: Officials; ops intensify

Srinagar: Security forces on Friday stepped up search operations in the forests of Gulmarg and Butapathri, pressing drones and helicopters into service, to trace the terrorists responsible for the attack on army vehicles that left two soldiers and two porters dead on Thursday evening. Security personnel keep vigil on the Gulmarg-Botapathri road during a search operation following a terror attack on an army vehicle, in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday. (PTI)

The combing and search operation was launched along the LoC and the area near the attack site in the morning. The area of the search operation was widened later towards the hinterland as well, the officials said, after specific information about the terrorists retreating into the forests following the attack.

“The searches are underway. It’s a vast forest range connecting with LoC on one side, Uri and Baramulla on the other and Budgam from the other side. We are hopeful to trace the attackers,” a senior officer familiar with the matter said.

On Thursday evening, a convoy carrying personnel of a Rashtriya Rifles unit and civilian porters was moving to the Nagin post in the Afrawat range when terrorists opened fire on two army trucks at Botapathri, roughly 6km from the tourist hub of Gulmarg. Two soldiers and two civilian porters were killed in the ambush.

The deceased were identified as Rifleman Jeevan Singh, Rifleman Kaisar Ahmad Shah and Defence Porters Mushtaq Ahmad Chowdary and Zahoor Ahmad Mir.

“Alongside the soldiers, two Kashmiri porters Zahoor Ahmad Mir resident of Boniyar Tehsil and Mushtaq Ahmad Choudhary resident of Uri Tehsil were killed. It is evident that Pakistani terrorists are, deliberately targeting Kashmiri locals to evoke the terror in the Valley, which is progressing towards stability,” a defence spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, PAAF (People’s Anti-Fascist Front), which is believed to be a front of the Jaish-e-Mohammed, claimed responsibility for Thursday’s attack.

On Friday, Jammu & Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha laid a wreath and paid homage to the slain soldiers. “India will never forget their selfless service & their supreme sacrifice. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families,” he said in a post on X.

In his media briefing in Udhampur, Lieutenant General Kumar on Friday said the Unified Headquarters has formulated a strategy to deal with such attacks. “The core of this strategy is to strengthen the relationship between citizens and soldiers while encouraging nationalist and mainstream narratives, particularly among youths,” he told the press conference.

The attack, however, led to a political row, with the opposition saying the National Democratic Alliance at the Centre has “completely failed” to establish peace and security in the region.

“I pay my tribute to the martyrs and express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families…Contrary to their claims, the reality is that the state is living under the shadow of danger due to continuous terrorist activities,,” Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

National Conference chief and former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah called on Pakistan to end state-sponsored terrorism in the Valley. “Innocent people are being killed, and we will never become a part of Pakistan. So why are they doing this? Is it to ruin our future?” he asked”

BJP chief in J&K Ravinder Raina said the attackers will not be spared. “Pakistan’s terrorists attacked an Indian Army vehicle. They do not have the courage to face the soldiers of Indian Army, and that is why, they attacked them from the shadows.”

People’s Conference chief Sajad Lone condemned the attack and highlighted the spurt in such incidents. “The increase in terror attacks after an elected government is in place highlights the disdain and contempt that these terror elements have for democratically elected governments. There is a spurt after the elections. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives. May they rest in peace,” he wrote on X.

Former J&K CM and People’s Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti wrote, “Shocked & deeply saddened by the militant attack on an army convoy in Baramulla in which a civilian porter has been killed. Condemn it unequivocally & pray for the swift recovery of the injured soldiers.”

(With inputs from Snehashish Roy and agencies)