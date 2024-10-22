J&K attack caught intel agencies unawares

Central intelligence agencies had no clue that terrorists could strike at the Z-Morh tunnel construction site in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, the first such attack on a strategic infrastructure project in the region. J&K L-G Manoj Sinha meets the family of Ganderbal terror attack victim Shashi Abrol, in Jammu on Monday. (PTI)

People familiar with the development said The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for the attack, in which six construction workers and doctor were killed.

However, a senior intelligence officer said, “This is a well thought out attack on a strategic project of India. A terror-group like TRF is not capable of getting details of such a crucial project unless it is assisted by a state agency,” referring to Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence.

“The National Investigation Agency will look into all these aspects as part of its larger conspiracy probe,” the officer added, admitting there was no intelligence regarding such an attack.

Explaining the strategic importance of the Z-Morh tunnel, a second officer said the 6.4 km-long tunnel on the Srinagar-Leh highway, which connects Gagangeer to Sonmarg, will ensure all-weather access to Sonmarg and connectivity to Ladakh, important for movement of defence personnel and equipment in the border areas.

“Having failed to create unrest in J&K due to security forces’ alertness, there seems to be attempt to target key projects,” the second officer said.

TRF itself admitted in its statement that it targeted the tunnel due to its importance for military transportation. “The cadre of the #FalconSquad #TRF carried out a strategic attack in the Gagangeer area of Sonmarg. The attack targeted a construction site where a billion-dollar tunnel project, primarily intended for military transportation, is underway. We emphasize that this is our land under illegal occupation, and we will cut down any neck that stretches out with ill intent toward our land or properties,” TRF said in a statement.

The second officer said security forces will carry out an assessment of the security of all hydel projects, tunnels, bridges etc .

At least two suspected gunmen opened indiscriminate fire on the tunnel camp that housed the workers of private company APCO at Gagangeer in Gund area of Ganderbal district on Sunday.

The attack came a few days after the new government led by Omar Abdullah was sworn-in in J&K after winning elections in the union territory.

An officer in North Block said the ministry of home affairs (MHA) is monitoring the situation in the region and security forces are on their highest alert while a hunt is on for the two terrorists.

Union home minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that those involved in the heinous act will not be spared. “The dastardly terror attack on civilians in Gagangeer, J&K, is a despicable act of cowardice. Those involved in this heinous act will not be spared and will face the harshest response from our security forces,” Shah wrote on X on Sunday.