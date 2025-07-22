Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over the western Himalayan region (Jammu Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) and adjoining northern plains during the next 3-4 days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned on Monday. J&K, U’khand on red alert as IMD predicts heavy rain for 3-4 days

Heavy rain is also likely over eastern parts of the country (Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand) during July 23-27. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala, Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during the next 5-7 days, IMD forecast.

The weather department issued a red category warning for J&K and Uttarakhand and an orange category warning for Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. For Tuesday, an orange category warning was issued for Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

A red category warning implies that local authorities should act to prevent extreme rain related disasters, while an orange category warning implies that they should be prepared to act.

The western end of the monsoon trough is running north of its normal position and its eastern end is near to its normal position at mean sea level.

“An upper air cyclonic circulation is lying over West Rajasthan and adjoining Pakistan in lower tropospheric levels tilting southwards with height,” IMD said in a press release.An upper air cyclonic circulation is lying over south Odisha and neighbourhood in lower and middle tropospheric levels tilting southeastwards with height. An upper air cyclonic circulation is also lying over northeast Assam and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels.”

A fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal around July 24, it added.

Under the influence of these systems, isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand on Tuesday with heavy rainfall likely over J&K till July 23; Himachal Pradesh till July 27; Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana till July 24; West Uttar Pradesh till July 26; East Uttar Pradesh till July 26; and East Rajasthan till July 27, IMD said.

Over the past 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-20 cm) was recorded at isolated places over J&I, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Tripura; and heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Andaman Islands, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Konkan Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, North Interior Karnataka and Kerala.