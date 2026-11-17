Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi has invited applications for the post of Vice-Chancellor (VC) as the tenure of the incumbent, Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, is set to end in February 2027.

The appointment will subsequently be made from a panel of candidates recommended by a committee constituted under the provisions of the JNU Act. (PTI File/ Representative)

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According to the notification, the application window will remain open for a month, from November 16 to December 15, 2026. The appointment will subsequently be made from a panel of candidates recommended by a committee constituted under the provisions of the university's Act.

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"Applications are invited for the post of vice-chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University," a notification from the union education ministry's higher education department stated.

"The application available on the ministry's Samarth portal will remain open for a month–November 16 to December 15," the notification added.

The completion of Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit's five-year tenure will mark the end of the university's first-ever woman Vice-Chancellor's term. The 63-year-old was appointed to the post in February 2022. She is an alumna of JNU, where she earned her MPhil and PhD in International Relations.

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{{^usCountry}} Pandit's five-year tenure as JNU Vice-Chancellor has been marked by several controversies, including recent allegations of irregularities in faculty recruitment and in the selection process for PhD admissions, with seats reserved for SC and ST candidates. Her remarks on the UGC's new equity regulations during a podcast interview published on February 16 triggered widespread protests on the JNU campus, with students demanding her resignation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pandit's five-year tenure as JNU Vice-Chancellor has been marked by several controversies, including recent allegations of irregularities in faculty recruitment and in the selection process for PhD admissions, with seats reserved for SC and ST candidates. Her remarks on the UGC's new equity regulations during a podcast interview published on February 16 triggered widespread protests on the JNU campus, with students demanding her resignation. {{/usCountry}}

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Pandit's administration also faced strong opposition from students over the installation of facial recognition technology (FRT)-enabled access gates and CCTV cameras at the Dr BR Ambedkar Central Library, with protesters raising concerns over surveillance and privacy on campus.