Stones pelted at police in clash over anti-encroachment drive in Junagadh, 1 dead
Clashes broke out after the civic body in the district served a notice to a mosque asking to present its documents in next five days.
A horde of people pelted stones at police officials in Gujarat's Junagadh district after clashes erupted on Friday over the civic body's demolition notice to a mosque situated near the Majewadi Gate. A civilian has reportedly died allegedly due to pelting of stones.
According to a senior police official, a notice was served on June 14 by the Junagadh Municipal Corporation to the mosque asking for presenting its documents within five days amid the body's anti-encroachment drive. This led to a high-tension drama and around 500-600 people gathered in the Majewadi Gate area to register their anger over the notice on Friday. They were trying to block roads in the area as a sign of protest.
Police officials reached the location and tried to convince them not to block the road – the deliberation went on for about 45 minutes. “Around 10:15 pm, people started throwing stones at the police and started sloganeering. The police then lathi-charged them to disperse the crowd,” Ravi Teja Vasamsetty, superintendent of police, Junagadh, told news agency ANI.
Few policemen, including the deputy superintendent of police, were injured in the attack. So far, 174 people have been detained and further investigation is being carried out.
A video has also been released by ANI where the crowd could be seen throwing stones at police vehicles with full force. People were picking stones from lanes and catapulting them at police vehicles.