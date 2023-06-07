Stone-pelting during protest over social media post featuring Tipu Sultan in Maharashtra's Kolhapur: Report

Tensions erupted in Maharashtra's Kolhapur following protests over an alleged objectionable social media status involving 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan, PTI reported.



Some organisations had called for ‘Kolhapur bandh’ in protest against locals who allegedly used Tipu Sultan's image with an objectionable ‘audio’ message on their social media profiles. Another report by Hindustan Times' sister website Live Hindustan said the locals had put up posts supporting Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.



Some right-wing activists gathered at the Shivaji Chowk to register their protest. According to police, the crowd had dispersed after the demonstration ended. However, they were attacked by miscreants who pelted stones at them, Kolhapur superintendent of police Mahendra Pandit told PTI.



In a video shared by PTI, the police personnel were seen using force to disperse the crowd. Maharashtra guardian minister Dipak Kesarkar informed that the action had been taken against those who used Tipu Sultan's image in the social media post.



“Additional deployment has been done. So far 21 people have been detained. The situation is under control now”, Pandit told ANI. Security personnel attempt to disperse agitators objecting to the alleged use of Tipu Sultan's image along with an objectionable audio message as social media status by some locals, in Kolhapur district.(PTI)

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde appealed for calm, urging people not to take law into their hands.

"Anyone taking law into their hands will not be spared. I am in touch with the local administration, and necessary directives have been given. Welfare of the common man is our topmost priority," the chief minister said, urging people to cooperate with the local administration in maintaining peace.

Politics over violence

Shinde's deputy Devendra Fadnavis said some politicians fearing a riot-like situation and a section of people from a particular community glorifying Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan cannot be a mere coincidence.



Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, was referring to the police action against some youths displaying photos of Aurangzeb during a procession in Ahmednagar earlier this week.



"Responding to comments of these leaders, youths of a particular community showcased pictures of Aurangzeb. They also glorified Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan. It cannot be a mere coincidence. Why suddenly these images have been displayed in various districts of Maharashtra? It does not happen easily or automatically. As it cannot be a mere coincidence, we will have to dig deeper into this matter,” the deputy chief minister added, calling for a probe to identify those instigating youths.



Fadnavis' statement came in response to a statement by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar who had said that those ruling the state are responsible to establish law and order. “If the ruling parties and their people come out on roads and create a rift between two religions, then it is not a good sign”, he said.

Fadnavis said, “I can easily see that all these leaders are talking the same language. People of a particular community are helping them and glorifying Aurangzeb. The riot-like situation is taking place in some areas only because people of a particular community are glorifying Aurangzeb”.



(With PTI, ANI inputs)

