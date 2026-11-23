A court in Keralam’s Kannur on Monday convicted three men affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of murdering Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] worker CV Dhanaraj in 2016 and acquitted 16 others for lack of evidence, with the sentencing of the three convicts scheduled for Wednesday.

CPI(M) lworker CV Dhanaraj was stabbed 37 times in front of his wife and mother in Payyannur in 2016, according to the prosecution. more less

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Judge KN Prasanth of the Taliparamba Additional District Sessions Court found TP Biju, M Vipin and M Vaisakh, all RSS activists, guilty of direct involvement in the murder.

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Sixteen others, some of whom were accused of conspiracy, were acquitted for lack of evidence. C Biju, one of the accused, was killed during the course of the trial in what was seen as a case of retaliatory murder by alleged CPI(M) workers.

Prosecution lawyer CK Sreedharan said that while the conviction of the first three accused was welcome, the acquittal of others would be challenged in a higher court.

“The accused 1 to 3 were directly involved in the murder as pointed out in our chargesheet. They inflicted 37 stab wounds on the body of Dhanaraj. The court has found all three of them guilty and we welcome it,” Sreedharan said.

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{{^usCountry}} “We will certainly appeal against the acquittal of others. We told the court that the conspiracy for the murder was hatched by nine of the accused in a desolate area near the Kakkampara Muthappan temple a month before the murder. On the day of the murder, accused 7, 8 and 9 came in a car and held discussions with accused 2 and 5 on the sidelines of a housewarming ceremony. During that conversation, directions were issued to immediately carry out the attack. We had given evidence of these conversations as part of the conspiracy motive,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We will certainly appeal against the acquittal of others. We told the court that the conspiracy for the murder was hatched by nine of the accused in a desolate area near the Kakkampara Muthappan temple a month before the murder. On the day of the murder, accused 7, 8 and 9 came in a car and held discussions with accused 2 and 5 on the sidelines of a housewarming ceremony. During that conversation, directions were issued to immediately carry out the attack. We had given evidence of these conversations as part of the conspiracy motive,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the prosecution, CV Dhanaraj, a member of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and former CPI(M) Ezhimala branch secretary, was stabbed to death around 9.15 pm in front of his wife and mother near his home in Ramanthali on July 11, 2016. BJP/RSS workers allegedly followed him on motorcycles and stabbed him to death near his home before fleeing the spot. Prajeesh, a neighbour and CPI(M) member, was one of the witnesses to the murder.

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The murder took place just two months after a CPI(M)-led government under Pinarayi Vijayan assumed office in the state. The incident triggered sharp tensions between the CPI(M) and the BJP-RSS in an already volatile region of Kannur.

Political violence between the Left parties and the BJP/RSS has a decades-old history, particularly in northern Keralam. Such violence though have largely dissipated in recent years, following formal conciliatory talks by both parties.

NV Sajina, wife of the deceased, Dhanaraj, welcomed the conviction of the three men. “We will talk about (legally challenging the acquittal of others) later,” she said.

KK Ragesh, CPI(M) Kannur district secretary, said he hoped the United Democratic Front (UDF) government would appeal against the acquittal of the other accused.

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“There was a campaign going around that the RSS was not involved in this murder. But the court today has found three RSS criminals guilty. I welcome it. But others have been acquitted by giving them the benefit of the doubt. Appeal must be filed against it,” Ragesh said.