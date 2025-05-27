Karnataka BJP expels two MLAs for 6 years over ‘repeated violations’

The Bharatiya Janata Party has expelled two of its Karnataka MLA - S T Somashekar and A Shivaram Hebbar, for a period of six years in a major disciplinary action. Both the MLAs - S T Somashekar and A Shivaram Hebbar - have been expelled with immediate effect.

According to BJP's Karnataka president B Y Vijayendra, both the MLAs have been expelled due to their alleged "anti-party activities," reported PTI.

He said that the party high command took a decision after long deliberations.

ST Somashekar represents Yashwanthpur in the Karnataka state assembly and A Shivaram Hebbar represents Yellapur.

The major step has been taken due to “repeated violations of the party discipline,” according to an official letter issued by Om Pathak, member secretary of the party's Central Disciplinary Committee to Hebbar.

The letter says that he has been expelled with immediate effect.

“Central Disciplinary Committee of the party has considered your response to the show cause notice dated 25th March 2025 and has taken serious note of your repeated violations of the party discipline,” the letter read.

“It has accordingly been decided to expel you for a period of 6 [six] years with immediate effect from the primary membership of the party and you stand removed from any party position that you hold as of now,” it added.

The has been no reaction from the expelled MLAs yet.