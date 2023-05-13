Home / India News / From BSY's son Vijayendra to Priyank Kharge, how dynasts fared in Karnataka poll

From BSY's son Vijayendra to Priyank Kharge, how dynasts fared in Karnataka poll

ByHT News Desk
May 13, 2023 05:08 PM IST

The Karnataka election saw dynasts from BJP, Congress and JDS entering the political fray in the state.

The Karnataka assembly election results sprung mixed fortunes for the dynast candidates who were in poll fray. As the counting for the high octane poll progresses, some candidates from influential political families tasted victories while some lost in the electoral contest.

Here is the list of how some dynast candidates fared in this election.

Basavaraj Bommai: Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai won from Shiggaon for the fourth time. The BJP leader happens to be the son of former chief minister SR Bommai.

BY Vijayendra: Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra won from his father's constituency Shikaripura.

HD Kumaraswamy: Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy won from his stronghold Channapatna. The former chief minister defeated CP Yogeshwara of the BJP.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy: Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil lost from Ramanagaram.

Priyank Kharge: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge retained the Chittapur seat for the third time.

HD Revanna: Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's son HD Revanna retained Holeanrasipur seat, defeating Shreyas Patel of Congress.

G Somasekhara Reddy: The brother of Ballari mining baron G Janardhan Reddy lost to Congress' Nara Bharath Reddy in Bellary City constituency.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

