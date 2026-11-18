The Karnataka government on Wednesday replaced the single-commissioner system governing Bengaluru police and appointed four Indian Police Service officers to head separate divisions under a chief commissioner.

The restructuring is part of a larger plan to divide the Bengaluru police commissionerate into five units. (Representative Photo)

Additional director general R Hithendra will be the chief commissioner, and Labhu Ram, P S Harsha, Vikash Kumar Vikash and M B Boraligaiah commissioners for Central, East, West and North Bengaluru.

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The restructuring is part of a plan to divide the Bengaluru police commissionerate into five units. Separate leadership has been envisaged for South Bengaluru. A notification issued on Wednesday listed appointees for four regions.

Hithendra takes over from Seemanth Kumar Singh, who has been named Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services additional director general. The post of police commissioner has been upgraded to that of chief commissioner, placing Hithendra at the head of the restructured administration.

The reorganisation follows the creation of the Greater Bengaluru Authority in September 2025, which divided the civic administration into Central, East, West, North and South municipal corporations. The police restructuring is intended to establish a corresponding regional command system and improve coordination between police and civic administrations.

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{{^usCountry}} The previous commissionerate covered a jurisdiction of approximately 1,294 sq km and a population of about 15.6 million. Its 11 law and order divisions and four traffic divisions operated under a single city chief. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The previous commissionerate covered a jurisdiction of approximately 1,294 sq km and a population of about 15.6 million. Its 11 law and order divisions and four traffic divisions operated under a single city chief. {{/usCountry}}

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The state Cabinet approved the five-commissionerate model on October 6. The model provides for 6,550 personnel across the restructured units, including 1,022 newly sanctioned posts. Another 276 personnel were approved for 11 police stations.

The restructuring is estimated to cost ₹764.87 crore, covering infrastructure, vehicles, equipment and CCTV networks. The establishment of new police stations and deployment of additional personnel will take place in phases.

Traffic policing has been separated from the regional appointments. Hemant M Nimbalkar, who was awaiting a posting, has been appointed Bengaluru city commissioner (traffic). He will concurrently head the upgraded post of commissioner (anti-rowdy Squad) and supervise the crime control wing under the chief commissioner.