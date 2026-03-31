State food and civil supplies minister KH Muniyappa on Sunday said that the Centre has increased Karnataka’s allocation of commercial LPG to 68%, even as the state government issued a set of standard operating procedures (SOP) to manage supply and distribution. Karnataka govt issues 4-tier SOPs for commercial LPG distribution

Under the new guidelines, all commercial establishments have been directed to register for piped natural gas connections within seven days to be considered for LPG allocation.

Speaking at a press conferenc at his Benguru residence, the minister said that domestic LPG supply was meeting about 40% of demand and oil companies were instructed to ensure doorstep delivery.

“Consumers who have booked cylinders will receive them,” he said, adding that the overall situation could improve in the coming days. “The situation in the state is expected to improve significantly,” he said.

Officials said the state currently has about 29,463 cylinders available daily, compared with typical consumption of around 44,000 cylinders a day. Average monthly consumption over the past three months has been about 25,000 tonnes, while present availability stands at 18,494 tonnes.

The SOP includes a formal priority-based system of distribution, which includes essential institutions (hospitals, educational institutions, hostels) in the first tier, followed by government departments, public sector units, then hotels, restaurants, industrial canteens, food-processing units and finally, labour-intensive and industrial sectors, along with agriculture and allied activities such as fisheries, poultry and sericulture in the fourth tier.

According to the SOP, the first two priority groups will receive their full quota, while supply to other sectors will be determined after meeting these needs.

Muniyappa also reiterated the government guidelines advising people to turn to firewood as a temporary alternative

He said rural households have already begun shifting to wood-burning stoves and noted that firewood is available within 40 kilometres of the city. He advised the use of dry wood instead of cutting green wood from forests.

“Due to the shortage, people in villages can use firewood stoves. If you travel about 40 kilometres outside Bengaluru, firewood is easily available. However, avoid cutting fresh trees and use only dry wood,” he said.

The shortage, linked to the Gulf War that has continued for over a month, has affected households, hotels and industries.

Commercial LPG supplies have been hit the hardest, forcing many restaurants and small food businesses to reduce operations or shut temporarily, while residents have queued outside gas agencies to secure cylinders.

Authorities have also stepped up enforcement amid reports of irregularities. “We have received complaints of cylinders sold above the fixed price. Strict action will be taken, including cancellation of licenses,” Muniyappa said. Officials have registered 1,169 cases of illegal stockpiling and seized 1,603 commercial cylinders.

District-level monitoring committees led by deputy commissioners have been tasked with overseeing supply and pricing, with raids being conducted to curb black marketing.

“There have been complaints that some private gas distributors are selling LPG cylinders at rates higher than those notified by the government. A stern notification has been issued to all distributors to strictly distribute cylinders at the rates fixed by the government,” he added.

Despite the broader shortage, auto LPG supply remains unaffected. Karnataka has 72 Auto LPG Dispensing Stations, including 31 in Bengaluru, where public sector companies continue to supply fuel at ₹77.74.