The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday permitted police to continue investigating allegations of fraudulent voter deletion applications against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator C.K. Ramamurthy and three others, while directing investigators to seek the court’s permission before making arrests or filing a chargesheet.

The high court order followed an assurance by additional public prosecutor Anoop Kumar that the police would not arrest the petitioners if they cooperated with the investigation. (Wikicommons/ Muhammad Mahdi Karim/ Augustus Binu) more less

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Justice Anant Ramanath Hegde passed the interim order while hearing a petition filed by Ramamurthy, Ramakrishna, Ravikumar V., and Yogesh D.R. seeking to quash an FIR registered by the Suddaguntepalya police. The four are accused of misusing Form 7—used to object to the inclusion of a name or seek its deletion from the electoral roll—to remove six members of a family from the voter list.

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“Under these circumstances, the prayer for stay of the proceedings is not granted at this juncture. The petitioners shall cooperate with the investigation. The respondent State shall not arrest the petitioners, and a chargesheet shall not be filed without the leave of the court,” the court said.

The order followed an assurance by additional public prosecutor Anoop Kumar that the police would not arrest the petitioners if they cooperated with the investigation.

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{{^usCountry}} The case was registered on a complaint by Tehraan Ali Khan, a BTM Layout resident, who alleged that Form-7 applications had been filed to remove his name and those of five family members from the electoral roll. He said the family had lived in Old Gurappanapalya for nearly five decades. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The case was registered on a complaint by Tehraan Ali Khan, a BTM Layout resident, who alleged that Form-7 applications had been filed to remove his name and those of five family members from the electoral roll. He said the family had lived in Old Gurappanapalya for nearly five decades. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the complaint, Khan approached Ramakrishna after discovering the Form 7 applications to seek their removal from the voter list. Ramakrishna allegedly told him that he signed a Form-7 application that a person identified as Ravi gave him at the MLA’s office. During a subsequent conference call, the MLA, Ramamurthy, allegedly acknowledged the submission and assured Khan that the applications would be withdrawn and the errors corrected.

To be sure, the original FIR, registered on October 7, did not name Ramamurthy. The police later added his name as an accused after securing permission from the jurisdictional court.

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In their petition before the high court, the petitioners argued that Form 7 falls under the jurisdiction of electoral registration authorities under the Registration of Electors Rules, and the police could not assume the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) powers to decide which objection was justified.

The high court, which will take up the case next on January 8, has told the petitioners to serve a copy of the petition on ECI’s standing counsel.

The case is part of a series of police complaints over alleged irregularities in Form-7 submissions during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Karnataka.

Former Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy, who lost the Jayanagar seat to Ramamurthy in the state elections, also filed a police complaint alleging that 5,698 applications seeking deletion of names were filed in the constituency, including 4,327 related to the Gurrappanapalya ward.

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On November 17, the high court stayed investigations in three FIRs involving 10 people accused of submitting fraudulent Form-7 applications. In those proceedings, the court referred to the role of electoral registration authorities in determining the validity of the applications. “The finding of the Registration Officer may furnish materials to take a call whether the case is made out to quash the FIR or to direct the investigation into all or any of the offences,” the court said in these cases.