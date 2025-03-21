Karnataka minister orders probe into MLAs ‘honey trapping’

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara on Thursday ordered a high-level investigation into an alleged honey trap attempt on a state minister, following allegations of a broader honey-trapping network targeting political leaders. Ongoing assembly session in Karnataka (ANI)

The announcement came during a Karnataka Assembly session on Thursday, where concerns were raised over such incidents being used as political tools.

Addressing the Assembly, Parameshwara stressed the seriousness of the matter, stating, “If we have to save the dignity of our members, we have to put a brake on such incidents. It’s a serious issue. I will order a high-level probe into it.”

The matter came to fore after Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Satish Jarkiholi told the media about the existence of honey-trapping attempts, revealing that two unsuccessful attempts were made on a Karnataka minister. “There were two attempts (on a minister), but they weren’t successful,” Jarkiholi stated.

He further added that such incidents have been occurring for the past two decades and have affected leaders across all political parties, including the Congress, BJP, and JD(S). “Politics should not involve such tactics. Some people exploit such situations for political gains, and it should be stopped,” he added.

The allegations led to a heated discussion in the Assembly, with former BJP minister V Sunil Kumar accusing the Congress government of running a “honey-trap factory.” BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal also raised concerns, directly alleging that the honey trap attempt targeted the Cooperation Minister K Rajanna.

In response, Rajanna clarified, “Many people say that Karnataka is a factory for CDs. This is not limited to here; it involves national-level leaders. I will file a written complaint, and an investigation should be conducted based on that.” The matter was further discussed when Karnataka Minister for Cooperation K N Rajanna claimed that at least 48 political leaders had been targeted through honey traps on the floor of the house, with compromising videos being made.

“This is not limited to our state. Leaders of various political parties at the national level are involved in this. 48 people are on this CD (sex videos). This should not happen in public life. Whoever they are, let them be exposed. People should know what the reality is. I urge the Home Minister to get this investigated,” Rajanna said.

Sunil Kumar said there is a need for a non-partisan approach to address the issue in response to Rajanna. “An issue that should have been discussed seriously in the assembly has been raised. Now, a minister has brought up the real matter. This house, without any political differences, strongly condemns this in the strongest words,” Kumar said. He further warned that such incidents could be used to control political figures, asking, “Is the government supporting this, or is it just the act of one individual? If this is being done for political reasons, then it is unnecessary. Tomorrow, this could happen to anyone.”

As the controversy deepened, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar supported calls for a formal police complaint, stating, “let a complaint be given to the police station first, let’s get it investigated.”

Further responding to Jarkiholi’s statement over the issue, BJP leader CT Ravi said that if Jarkiholi, who is a “prominent” leader, is making the statement, it must be ‘true’.

“Satish Jarkiholi is one of the most senior leaders. He is one of the most prominent leaders. If he has made a statement, then it must be true. The one making the allegation is not a common man but a senior leader of the Congress government... So, a serious investigation should be conducted into this matter. I request the Chief Minister to form a special team to investigate this matter,” CT Ravi told the media.